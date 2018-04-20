D’Feet is a not-for-profit organization, that depends on contributions and donations. The organization’s next fundraiser, Third annual Celebration of Spring, Mah Jongg and Chinese New Year – The Year of the Dog will take place on Thursday, May 24th. It will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Hotel Galvez Restaurant, on 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. It will be a fun day of friendly mahjong games and a lunch buffet.
Investment in this fundraiser is $60 for a player, $240 for an entire table. Registration in the form of a check (accompanied with name, phone and email) should be mailed to D’Feet Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 3935, Galveston, TX 77552 by May 10th, 2017. For more information or question please email Fran at pelicanway88@att.net or 409-632-0400
Today from noon until 5 p.m., Elaine Bangle and artists Loretta Trevino, Laura Monford Greiner, Sue Bown, and Catherine Stroud will be displaying artworks and vintage linens along with plants, urns, home décor and furnishings at the French Garden and Art Market at The Silk Stocking Gallery on the corner of 25th Street and Avenue L.
Happy Birthday to Dave Hedgepeth Amber Paratore Sanchez, Gerson Bloom, Melanie Patton, Julie Foutch, Katherine Overbeck Maxwell, Shelley Nussenblatt Kessler, HC Schulz, 86-year-old Amelia Colllns, Melanie Taylor Mencacci, Sarah Piel, Bruce Clawson, Gene Bindhammer, Linda Dabney-Jost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.