• During a mandatory evacuation, all deliveries will be halted. It is not necessary to call to stop your newspaper delivery.
• During a voluntary evacuation, you should call in to place your newspaper delivery on hold. Upon your return, you can email or call to resume delivery.
• While evacuated, you can stay up-to-date by reading GalvNews.com and following The Galveston County Daily News on Facebook and Twitter.
• Activate your digital access before a storm. This will ensure you can view all of the exclusive updates, stories and photos available on GalvNews.com with your computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet.
• Once the mandatory evacuation has been lifted, The Galveston County Daily News will work vigorously to resume your delivery.
• The most efficient method to contact the circulation department after a storm is through email.
For assistance to activate your digital access or for general inquires regarding your subscription, please contact the circulation department.
Circulation Department
409-683-5260
