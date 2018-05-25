Cellphones have made personal phone books obsolete.
Every number we need is stored in our phones or in electronic address books on our computers, which is convenient as long as we have power.
But during a hurricane, when finding a place to charge up can be a problem, you need a printed list of important phone numbers.
Your cellphone might be dead, but if you can access a landline that’s still working or borrow someone else’s phone, you’ll still be out of luck unless you know how to reach the person you’re trying to call.
And by the way, if you need to make a call, don’t overlook the old-fashioned pay phones, a surprising number of them kept working right through Ike.
As part of your hurricane preparations, make a list of relatives, friends, neighbors and service providers you might need to contact after a storm makes landfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.