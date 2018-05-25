First-aid kit

A first-aid kit in the home and in the car is a useful item to have in the aftermath of a hurricane. 

 Photo by Kevin M. Cox

Although medical care was available on the island after Hurricane Ike, it was hard to get to.

For major emergencies, a trip to an emergency room or an urgent care center is necessary. But if you plan to ride out a storm, prepare to take care of cuts, scrapes and bruises on your own.

You can buy a good first-aid kit from almost any store that sells camping or outdoor supplies, but it’s also easy to make your own.

Locations

