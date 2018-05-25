One of the most important items needed to survive and recover from a hurricane is information. For 176 years, The Galveston County Daily News has been the region’s top news source for local information on everything from evacuation calls to recovery efforts after the storm.
Information from The Daily News is available in print, online, social media, television and radio.
Much has changed since Hurricane Ike made landfall in 2008. In particular for The Daily News, information was provided not just by the printed edition of the newspaper and online at galvnews.com, but the staff’s use of social media provided needed information for residents before, during and after the storm.
Reporters’ tweets and posts became the lifeline for many Galveston County residents. That will continue in the event of another Ike-like storm.
Updates, as well as vital information, will be available online at galvnews.com. In the event of a storm, news and information on galvnews.com will be available to all readers regardless of subscription status.
Subscribers benefit because they will receive regular email updates and breaking news alerts.
To get instant updates from reporters and editors who will be in the field, make sure you like The Daily News’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/galvnews and follow its Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/galvnews.
Readers can help in the coverage by making public postings of news tips, photos, videos and questions to their Facebook or Twitter accounts using the hashtags #GalvNews.
Thanks to the vast reach of Houston television and radio outlets, The Daily News also has long-standing partnerships with KHOU-TV Channel 11 and News Radio 740 AM KTRH to provide regular updates on Galveston County storm and recovery news.
Because a storm can disrupt home delivery of the printed edition of The Daily News and because many of our readers may have evacuated before a major storm, the printed edition of the newspaper will be available at select drop-off locations across Galveston County.
A listing of those locations will be provided and announced once the storm has passed.
