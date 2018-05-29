For the first time, we have a drug that could help treat a devastating genetic disease called Huntington’s. In an early clinical trial, the drug, Ionis-HTTRx, reduced the levels of the protein whose accumulation in nerve cells is linked to the disorder.
Huntington’s disease is a relatively rare progressive brain disorder that’s symptoms usually appear in people in their 30s or 40s. Symptoms include depression, loss of coordination, difficulties learning new information and eventually progress to difficulty walking, speaking and reasoning.
Many with the disease develop involuntary jerking or twitching movements called chorea. Life expectancy is usually about 15 to 20 years after symptoms begin. The disease often ends with the patient in a vegetative state.
The disease is caused by mutations in a gene called HTT. The gene tells cells how to build a protein called huntingtin. Though the exact function of huntingtin is not known, it appears to play an important role in brain cells.
Our genetic information, DNA, is divided up into genes, which tell cells how to function using a code of bases. When a gene is used in a cell, the DNA is copied into a similar molecule called messenger RNA, which uses the information to build a protein.
The gene mutation in HTT is in a region of the DNA where the bases are repeated in groups of three. In the normal gene, the set of three bases, CAG, is repeated 10 to 35 times, while in people with Huntington’s, the CAG group is repeated more than 35 times. People with 40 or more repeats always develop the disease.
The repeated bases make the huntingtin protein longer, but the longer proteins break into smaller pieces. These pieces get tangled together and accumulate, gradually killing the brain cells that produce the protein.
The Ionis-HTTRx drug interferes with production of the huntingtin protein. Ionis-HTTRx is a piece of synthetic DNA that sticks to the huntingtin mRNA, preventing the cell from making the huntingtin protein.
In a clinical trial of 46 Huntington’s patients, the patients were injected with Ionis-HTTRx into their spinal fluid four times one month apart. The amount of the drug increased with each dose. About one quarter of the trial participants received a placebo.
When the trial was complete, all the treated patients had lower levels of huntingtin protein, and they tolerated the drug well with no severe side effects. The more drug they received, the greater the decline in the huntingtin protein levels. Reducing the amount of the huntingtin protein should reduce its accumulation in neurons and slow or prevent advancement of the disease.
The results far exceeded expectations, and it could become a treatment soon.
More clinical trials need to be done to confirm and expand on these exciting results. It is also not clear what if any long-term consequences there might be in inhibiting the production of huntingtin in the brain or other organs and tissues. Because we do not understand what huntingtin does, it is difficult to predict long-term side effects. At least we have some hope for those who are afflicted with Huntington’s.
