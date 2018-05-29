Faculty and residents of the University of Texas Medical Branch’s aerospace medicine programs recently won numerous awards at the Aerospace Medical Association’s annual meeting in Dallas.
Residents receiving recognition for their academic work and achievement in the art and science of aerospace medicine were Drs. Moriah Thompson, James Pavela and Rahul Suresh. UTMB faculty and staff recognized included Drs. Tarah Castleberry, Johnené Vardiman-Ditmanson and James Vanderploeg, who was awarded the Space Medicine Association Lifetime Achievement Award.
UTMB also took first place in the AsMA trivia contest and the “Ram Bowl” trophy, which is a competition among military and civilian aerospace medicine residencies.
SEALY INSTITUTE FOR VACCINE SCIENCES RE-DESIGNATED By WHO
The Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences has been redesignated as a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization collaborating Center for Vaccine Research, evaluation and training on Emerging Infectious Diseases. The Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences, supported by the Sealy & Smith Foundation and led by Dr. Allan Barrett, guides the development of preventive and therapeutic vaccines at UTMB.
PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH!AMERICA
SET TO SPEAK
Mary Woolley, president and CEO of Research!America, the nation’s largest nonprofit alliance working to make research to improve health a higher national priority, will speak about the importance of science communication at UTMB on June 7.
Scientists have an important role to play when it comes to explaining the benefits of research to the public, media and policymakers. Woolley will discuss the current state of federal science and health research agency budgets, share relevant public opinion survey data and provide insights on how to effectively communicate with the public, policymakers and the media. Woolley will speak at 4 p.m. in Levin Hall.
SCHOOL OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS TO HOST GUEST SPEAKER
The School of Health Professions, department of physical therapy will host Lex Frieden at 5 p.m., June 12, in Levin Hall on the Galveston campus. Frieden is a professor of health informatics at The University of Texas Health Science center at Houston and will speaking on transformational moments in the disability movement.
Those interested in attending should RSVP by June 7 to shpevents@utmb.edu.
