Bobby Marlin, archivist at the Moody Medical Library, and library staff recently received the Trailblazer Award from the Texas Digital Library for their work to digitalize over 2,500 rare anatomical drawings. The renderings give valuable insights into training surrounding anatomy in early Texas medical schools. The TDL is a consortium of higher education institutions working to preserve, manage and provide access to unique digital collections.
HATCH AND LEE NAMED OSLER SCHOLARS
Drs. Sandra “Sunny” Hatch and Jong O. Lee have been chosen as the 2018 William Osler Scholars in the John P. McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine. The academy was founded to recognize physicians who provide highly compassionate care and to encourage the teaching and practice of such care to medical students. Hatch is the interim chair of the department of radiation oncology. Lee is in the department of burn surgery.
NURSING PRACTICE PROGRAM ONE OF BEST IN NATION
UTMB’s Doctor of Nursing Practice Program recently was ranked in the Top 5 nationally by RegisteredNursing.org, a website run by registered nurses that “promotes excellence in nursing through enabling future nurses with the tools they need to succeed.”
The website analyzed 186 institutions offering DNP programs on such criteria as tuition costs and program options and determined that UTMB’s program was ranked No. 4 on the group’s Top 20 list.
UTMB’s 42 semester credit hour program is taught online, part-time and is designed to prepare nurse practitioners to provide health care.
SUCCESSFUL BLOOD
DRIVES IN THE REGION
UTMB, along with the MD Anderson Cancer Center Blood Bank, organized blood drives to support victims of the tragic shootings at Santa Fe High School. The first blood drive started the morning of the incident and a total of five drives were held, resulting in 330 units of blood being donated. The blood drives were held at several UTMB locations in Galveston County. A unit of blood is roughly equivalent to a pint.
