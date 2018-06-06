Bacliff
Stomp’s Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Dickinson
First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
808 Food Mart, 351 FM 646 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Friendswood
Cheers Pub, 502 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Stefano’s Pizza, 106 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Dunn Bros Coffee, 201 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Speedy Mart, 2414 W. Parkwood Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Papa John’s Pizza, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Galveston
Burnet Elementary School, 5501 Ave. S — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Days Inn, 8711 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walmart, hot deli dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Moody Gardens Golf Course, 1700 Sydnor Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Moody Gardens, Shoreline Café, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
West Point Baptist Church, 3009 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Lolo Kai, 528 23rd St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 4.
APGD Corp., 1728 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Hitchcock
Hitchcock Primary School, 5901 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Stewart Elementary School, 7013 Stewart — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Hitchcock High School, 6629 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kemah
Molly’s Pub, 400 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Aldi Foods, 100 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Marque
Family Dollar, 3923 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
League City
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Cracker Barrel, 231 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Walmart, grocery/produce dept., 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Walmart, deli/bakery dept., 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kids R Kids No. 29, 170 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Odyssey Academy Bay Area, 201 Houston St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chick-Fil-A, 2805 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Victory Lakes Intermediate School, 2880 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Clear Path School, 400 S. Kansas St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Southern Maid Donuts, 1355 E. League City Parkway, Suite 600 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chili’s, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Big Star Food Mart, 1195 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
San Leon
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Texas City
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bea’s Donuts, 3401 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
College of the Mainland Child Development Lab, 1200 Amburn Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st 1/2 St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Levi Fry Intermediate School, 300 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Speedway, 2501 Texas Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.