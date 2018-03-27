With the Easter and Passover holidays coming up, cooks are looking for special desserts. While Passover has a fixed set of dietary restrictions, many other cooks are facing a shifting array of restrictions, as dinner guests inform them of their need for gluten-free, wheat-free, vegan or other modified dishes.
Several of the classic Passover desserts work perfectly into any gluten-free menu. Observing the Passover holiday includes forgoing any food made from grains, including wheat, rye or oats, that has been allowed to rise, so the desserts that grace the table during the holiday, which begins on March 30 and concludes April 7, are flourless.
Dense, fudgy flourless chocolate cake is a year-round gluten-free favorite. It gets an extra boost of deep chocolate flavor by combining baking chocolate and cocoa powder for a double-strength forkful of chocolate.
Meringue-based desserts also cross over from Passover tradition to any time gluten-free dishes are needed. Beaten egg whites add the lift that more typically comes from leavened flour, and are a blank canvas for fruit, nuts and flavorings. Combining two popular gluten-free sweets, meringue cookies and coconut macaroons, makes a lighter, crunchier coconut cookie.
Gluten-free baking often involves substituting “flour” made by grinding nuts such as walnuts or almonds for wheat flour. Almond flour and almond meal are both available in brands certified as Kosher for Passover, and can be used to make cakes and cookies with no wheat flour. Almond meal and almond flour are similar enough to be interchangeable; almond flour is made from blanched, skinless almonds and almond meal is somewhat more coarse because it is made by grinding whole almonds to a fine but dark-flecked powder.
Baking without wheat flour requires a few further modifications during kitchen prep. Because nut flours have a less stable texture than wheat flour, they can compress in a measuring cup, throwing off the proportion of flour to wet ingredients. To avoid this, food scientists recommend weighing the flour or very gently spooning it into a flat-topped measuring cup and leveling off the excess with a kitchen knife.
Gluten-free batters, such as orange-almond cake, require a longer mixing time than a traditional cake batter, because extra mixing helps the ingredients to develop more structure and prevents the cake layers from collapsing. “Rest time” of half an hour between mixing and baking also helps to produce a better-textured cake.
Nut flour can also fool a cook who is used to judging when to pull a cake out of the oven by look or feel. Gluten-free baked goods may look underdone or less brown than their wheat flour counterparts. Even the “clean toothpick’ test to see if a cake layer has cooked all the way through, may be misleading, so the experts of gluten-free baking advise cooking by time, backed by an oven thermometer to ensure that the other half of the baking equation is on point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.