Remember the ad campaign that touted “Beef: It’s what’s for dinner?” Research by UTMB professor Doug Paddon-Jones is leading some nutritionists to suggest that perhaps beef is what’s for breakfast.
Dr. Paddon-Jones, an associate professor in endocrinology, has conducted research on how various groups of people, including athletes, older adults, astronauts and people recovering from injuries, can keep or build muscle mass, and a healthy diet is an important piece of the plan. “There are three ways to affect muscle mass and function: exercise, clinical therapies and nutrition,” Paddon-Jones explained in a recent presentation entitled “The Key to Optimizing Muscle Health for Performance.”
The nutrition component has been the focus of Paddon-Jones’ work for the past decade. “You might have the best-designed training plan imaginable, but if you don’t optimize your nutritional support, you won’t get the best results,” he said.
The average American eats plenty of protein, but Paddon-Jones suggests spreading it out more evenly over the course of the day. “Thirty grams of protein is the most that will effectively be used for muscle building at any meal,” he said. “For most people, we’re not talking about bluntly throwing more protein into the diet, but redistributing it.”
Breakfast is the easiest place to increase protein intake according to Paddon-Jones. “Up until a few years ago, if someone said their breakfast was fruit, milk and an egg, we’d have said that sounded pretty good, but even though there’s two sources of protein there, the total amount is only about half what it could be,” he said. His work has inspired the Texas Beef Council to develop the 30-Day Protein Challenge, a series of recipes and tips for eating 25-30 grams of protein at every meal.
Eating beef for breakfast won’t lead to beefing up. Three ounces of beef yields 25 grams of protein and clocks in at 173 calories, while 25 grams of protein from quinoa or peanut butter would add more than 600 calories to a meal. Several of the Beef Council’s breakfast recipes are built on a base of sausage made from lean ground beef, seasoned like a typical pan sausage but much lower in fat. There is also an option for making a chorizo-spiced version for breakfast tacos and other Tex-Mex breakfasts.
With a batch of beef breakfast sausage ready, the options range from a lofty, brunch-worthy frittata in a potato crust to handheld breakfast rolls for eating on the go. One batch of sausage can also be divided for a week of microwaved breakfast mugs that just require cracking an egg.
Although Paddon-Jones conducted some of his early research using protein powders, he advocates eating food instead. “Those amino acid drinks taste awful, regardless of how hardcore you are,” he said.
