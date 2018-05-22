It’s hard to find a bigger Texas success story than Chip and Joanna Gaines. The married Baylor graduates turned their knack for rehabbing old houses in Waco into an empire that now includes a retail housewares and design market, a lifestyle magazine, a statewide realty company, two bed and breakfast establishments, a bakery and a restaurant, all offshoots of their popular TV show, “Fixer Upper.”
Now Joanna Gaines has added “cookbook author” to her lengthy list of accomplishments. The Cookbook, “Magnolia Table,” features a wide assortment of family recipes from four generations of Chip’s and Joanna’s families, along with dishes developed for their restaurant, which is also called Magnolia Table.
Even with so many business ventures, and a growing family, Joanna Gaines still finds time to cook family dinners. “Life is busier these days and honestly it can be harder to find the time to cook meals from scratch, but it’s important enough for me to prioritize it. Cooking has become something that’s not only good for the family but for me, too,” she writes in the cookbook’s preface. “I find it difficult to be fully present when I am still processing all that happened during the day. But then, I stick my hand in a bowl of flour to begin to make a pie crust, or peel some potatoes, and all of a sudden, my thoughts slow down. I begin to unwind.”
As a busy cook, Gaines has plenty of advice for other people trying to squeeze cooking onto a crowded to-do list. She freely admits that, while her family likes pancakes so much that she included two pancake recipes in the cookbook, she always keeps a box of pancake mix in the pantry for busy days. “I consider store-bought refrigerated dough and boxed broth to be gifts from the heavens,” she writes. “I’m not trying to achieve perfection in the kitchen. If I were, I’d be exhausted by the time we all got around the table to enjoy it — and that would really defeat the purpose.”
Gaines also manages to turn some of the perceived drawbacks of convenience foods into assets. While many recipes warn against using pre-shredded cheese because it is coated with a powder to keep the shreds from sticking together, Gaines specifies using it in her 1919 Pimiento Cheese for that very reason. “Use good-quality bagged shredded Cheddar cheese because it is drier than most block Cheddar cheese and doesn’t clump together when the mayonnaise is added,” she recommends, adding a bit of processed cheese for smoothness.
One wildly popular part of the Gaines empire in Waco is the Silo District, where the Magnolia Market and the Silos Baking Company have revitalized a portion of Waco’s downtown. The bakery features many of Gaines’ own recipes for cookies, biscuits, cupcakes and pies. One crowd-pleaser is Gaines’ Spiced Pecan Pie. “It’s funny how a small tweak to a classic recipe can make it seem completely new and exciting,’ she notes. “I’m not saying traditional pecan pie needs improving, but adding a bit of ground ancho chile creates a sweet-and-heat pairing that sends this pie into another stratosphere.”
