Living on the Gulf Coast is full of unique experiences, including at the annual county fair. When the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo gets underway April 12, the typical county fair cook-off categories are augmented by contests using coastal favorites of shrimp, crab and fish.
The seafood cook-offs begin on the official opening night, which is Friday, (Thursday night is a “sneak peek” with the emphasis on carnival rides and a tribute to George Strait) with grilled shrimp competition, followed on Saturday by competitive rounds of gumbo, crab cake and fish cooking, culminating in awards in individual categories and an overall seafood cooking title.
While the winning cooks tend to guard their recipes closely, they’re happy to share some cooking suggestions. “Your shrimp get a better flavor when you cook them on a grill,” Ray Cruse noted.
Cruse, a member of Bone Side Down, the 2017 winner in the grilled shrimp division, has been cooking competitively for more than 40 years. He also advises using Texas-sized shrimp. “Get the biggest shrimp you can find, so they don’t dry out,” he said. “We like to use the 9-12 size, meaning there’s nine to twelve shrimp to a pound.”
When Cruse, a resident of Santa Fe, began participating in the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo cook-off, it was still being held at Runge Park, and featured only barbecue divisions. Seafood was added later, and the Bone Side Down cooking team jumped right in. “The secret to a good crab cake is to use a lot of crab meat,” Cruse said. Our crab cakes are mostly crab meat and the trinity — green peppers, onions and celery.”
Another winning competitor, John Conaway, agrees. “You have to use more crab than anything else, and just a little mayonnaise for the creaminess, and a few other things,” he said. While Cruse coats his crab cakes with a sweet baste during cooking, Conaway prefers a crisp coating. “I use panko bread crumbs, because they stay crispy even if you’ve made the crab cakes in advance and held them in the refrigerator for a while.”
Conaway’s team took home the trophy for overall seafood two years ago, based on their high scores in all four of the seafood divisions. He attributes their victory to their techniques for shrimp and fish. “Grilled shrimp cooks so quick that you barely set it down on the fire and it’s time to flip it,” he said. “You definitely want to watch it carefully and not overcook it.”
The team took an opposite tack with their fish. “We smoked it low and slow in a barbecue pit, and kept it about 160 degrees,” he said. “You can smoke any kind of fish.”
Conaway added that gumbo cook-offs are often more challenging, because good gumbo is more a matter of individual preference. “It’s tough to know what the judges are looking for, whether it’s a dark roux, a light roux, or a peanut butter roux,” he said, explaining that a peanut butter roux refers to the color when the flour is cooked to a medium brown, not to the inclusion of peanut butter.
Fish, crab cake and gumbo judging take place throughout the day, with the seafood awards scheduled for 6:30 p.m., just prior to the mutton bustin’ finals and rodeo performances..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.