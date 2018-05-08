There’s slow cooking, and then there’s really slow cooking. The Empty Bowl event benefiting The Jesse Tree is a dinner that was months in the making. “We start making bowls in the fall, right after Labor Day, and keep making them until it’s time for the dinner,” Empty Bowl pottery chair Madeleine Baker said. “We have more than 400 ready, each of them an individual creation by one of more than a dozen local potters.”
At the annual fundraising dinner, scheduled this year for this Friday at the Garten Verein in Galvston, ticket holders first choose a bowl, then fill it with soups from some of the area’s best restaurants. After an evening of sampling soups, accompanied by breads and desserts, diners take home their bowls. “A lot of people come every year, and by now they have quite a collection of handmade bowls,” Baker said.
The soups span many of the cuisines diners love, including Cajun, Tex-Mex, Italian, Vietnamese and Czech. Gazpacho, pho, gumbo, and minestrone are among the offerings, along with a perennial favorite, Jesse Tree director Ted Hanley’s own French onion soup.
The Empty Bowl dinner offers an opportunity to sample food from some of the area’s best-loved restaurants, including Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Benno’s, Farley Girls, ShyKatz, Olive Garden, the Mosquito Café and the Original Mexican Restaurant. It also provides a peek into food purveyors who don’t operate sit-down restaurants, such as catering company The Kitchen, Mainland Medical Center and the Fortunate Cookies’ cooks Ann Cahier and Vera Sourada.
The Empty Bowl dinner began sixteen years ago as a way for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to support the work of The Jesse Tree, a vital part of Galveston County’s safety net for individuals and families in need. The Jesse Tree integrates health care, health education, social services and ministerial assistance, reaching out with weekly and monthly programs in Hitchcock, Dickinson, Webster and Galveston.
After outgrowing several locations, the Empty Bowl dinner moved to the Garten Verein in Kempner Park, which is large enough to contain multiple soup stations, a silent auction and a hungry crowd. “The Jesse Tree is so grateful for the continued support of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County who have diligently made these beautiful bowls for sixteen years,” Hanley said. “Many of them also volunteer with The Jesse Tree throughout the year.”
The Empty Bowl silent auction features special handmade bowls, along with other pottery and artwork. “Any leftover soup bowls will also be available for purchase later in the evening, at $25 each,” Baker said.
Proceeds of the 2018 Empty Bowl are earmarked for Jesse Tree programs for the senior and disabled residents of Galveston’s public housing at Holland House, Gulf Breeze and the Oaks complexes. “Some of the recipients are living on less than $400 a month and need the monthly food box and all of the healthcare and other resources that The Jesse tree brings to their door,” Hanley said.
Tickets for the Empty Bowl dinner are available online at jessetree.net, on Facebook with PayPal or by calling 409-682-6128 or 409-599-4847.
