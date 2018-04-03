Millenials may not believe it, but there was a time, not so long ago, when eating from a food truck was a last resort, an option reserved for people who didn’t or couldn’t pack a lunch. Now, however, food trucks are so popular that their brick-and-mortar counterparts are trying to emulate them. Jack in the Box now touts a line of “Food Truck Series” sandwiches aimed at stealing a little of the newfound cachet of food truck cuisine.
A far better opportunity for indulging in food truck fare takes place Saturday in Galveston’s downtown Cultural Arts District, when seven food trucks roll in from Houston, Lake Jackson and Conroe to supply eats at the 23rd annual Grand Kids Festival.
The Grand Kids Festival, presented by the Grand 1894 Opera House, is a free educational outreach program with activities for all ages, including storytelling, dance, crafts and live entertainment for families. Many of the activities are hands on, and that includes much of the food available for purchase. From doughnuts and ice cream to barbecue and pizza, much of the food will be portable and ready to make the rounds of the festival, which runs from 20th to 23rd streets along Postoffice Street.
Food trucks are often known for taking ordinary items over the top with unusual ingredients or creating unexpected combinations. That’s definitely the case for the Refill Station, the mobile version of a long-time Conroe pizza place. The Refill Station specializes in combining crowd-favorite foods like chili dogs, Frito pie, fajitas and barbecue chicken with the other crowdpleaser, pizza.
Another food truck heading for the Grand Kids Festival, Mad Max Barbecue, also follows the philosophy that two favorites are better than one, combining macaroni and cheese with barbecued brisket for an indulgent treat.
With such a variety of food trucks and choices to make, families will want to pace themselves with plenty of activities in between rounds of eating. Craft activities such as quilting, glass blowing, papermaking, ceramics and woodworking will be interspersed with a petting zoo, zip-line and inflatable games and playscapes. The Grand Kids Festival is the largest free art-focused children’s event on the Gulf Coast.
After a few rounds of play, it may be time for dessert, and food trucks are known for their made-on-the-spot desserts. No festival is complete without fried Oreos and funnel cakes and, in addition to those event staples, the food trucks will put their own spin on other sweets. The Dapper Doughnut food truck will be frying cake doughnuts throughout the festival, and dressing them with a choice of 24 unique toppings and sugars. Mooseum Ice Cream will cool off festival-goers with an assortment of sundaes, milkshakes and floats, and the Refill Station offers dessert pizza.
An annual highlight of the Grand Kids Festival is the week-long residency of the Missoula Children’s Theater, which casts local children in their productions. The 2018 production, “Treasure Island,” features more than 50 local children in grades Kindergarten through high school in performances on the stage of the Grand 1894 Opera House at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The food trucks will be open for business throughout the festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.