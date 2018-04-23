For people who love crawfish, the wait is finally over. After an unusually cold winter in crawfish country that slowed down crawfish activity, spring weather has enticed the mudbugs to leave their burrows and become the honored guest at many a party.
Galveston County has plenty of crawfish fans, and one of the area’s largest crawfish boils gets under way on Sunday at Moody Gardens, when the Rotary Club of Galveston hosts their annual event. More than 4,000 pounds of crawfish will be cooked in the Lighthouse Charity Cooking Team’s “CrawDaddy” and “AfterBurner” cookers, each capable of cooking 1,500 pounds of crawfish in half an hour.
While the event date near the peak of crawfish season, and the expert cooking of the Lighthouse crew, attract many hardcore crawfish eaters, the Rotary event is also a good introduction to crawfish for those who have not tried them. While eating them at a crawfish boil is definitely a hands-on activity, it’s not a difficult one. Most people master the technique after their first few.
The standard technique uses both hands. One hand holds the tail while the other hand holds the head, and a quick twist will separate the crawfish into two pieces. To pull the shell off the tail, peel back the first few segments. Holding on to that exposed meat with either fingers or teeth, pinch the tail and pull it off. The bigger the crawfish, the easier to peel and eat.
Each dinner ticket ($25 in advance, $30 at the door) yields a healthy pile of steaming crustaceans, and they’re actually healthy in every sense of the word. According to Louisiana State University nutritionist Beth Reames, crawfish, in their boiled, unfried state, are low in fat, including saturated fat and trans fat, and full of healthy Omega-3 fatty acids.
Reames says a 3-ounce serving of crawfish meat contains about a third of the recommended daily fat. She warns that the unseen culprit in a crawfish meal may by the added salt from the seasonings in the water used to boil crawfish, and suggests that people who are salt-sensitive to accompany their crawfish with fresh fruit and vegetables to mitigate the effects of the salt.
The Rotary menu includes alternatives to crawfish, including boiled shrimp, hot dogs and barbecue-stuffed baked potatoes. A variety of beverages will also be available.
Cajun flavor permeates more than just the food at the crawfish boil. Zydeco music is as traditional an accompaniment to crawfish as boiled corn, and Mustang and His Two-Stepping Zydeco Band return to Moody Gardens for an afternoon of music that features a zydeco dance contest to crown the king and queen of zydeco dancing. Children’s activities are also on the menu, including the “Mudbug Bounce House”and a kids’ crawfish-eating contest.
Admission to the crawfish boil is free, and food tickets are available in advance at the Galveston Chamber of Commerce or by calling (409) 763-5326.
