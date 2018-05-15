Baseball has hot dogs. Tennis has strawberries and cream. Bridge has — well, bridge mix. When mahjong players get together to bring their skill and strategy to the table, however, the food can run the gamut from finger foods to luscious desserts. Some dedicated players even call food “the fifth player” at the mahjong table.
For the upcoming mahjong Celebration of Spring benefiting D’Feet Breast Cancer, Hotel Galvez executive chef Bobby Ross created a menu emphasizing the best of spring. “For the mahjong event, I wanted to focus on simple, fresh food made with good seasonal ingredients,” Ross explained. The buffet menu will include fresh salads, including Caesar, caprese and chickpea.
mahjong has seen a huge resurgence in the U.S., and seems to be especially popular locally. Enthusiasts know where to find a public game on any given day of the week, including a regular Friday game at the Galvez. The Celebration of Spring takes the game to another level, with more than 150 players playing in groups of four.
“It’s a tricky game, but not difficult,” event committee member Linda Dreith said. “Last year, we had someone who had never played before, and she caught on really quickly.”
Event chair Judy Giovannini noted that, while the players sometimes don’t want to take a break to eat, the buffet luncheon will entice them to take a break. “We’ll be playing in the Verandah Room in the morning, then eating in the Terrace Room,” she said. “After lunch, we’ll play for a few more hours. It’s a very lovely day.”
While legend has it that mahjong, a game similar to gin rummy except played with 144 domino-like tiles, has been played in China since Confucius’ time, the game became an American pastime in the 1920s. There are currently more than 350,000 members in the National mahjong League, which issues new point values to the tiles each year, keeping the game challenging.
“This is the Americanized version,” Giovannini said. Players try to collect three or four identical tiles, which feature dragons, flowers, Chinese characters and other symbols. Both skill and luck are needed in a successful game.
While not everyone will win the mahjong games, Dreith and Giovannini hope that D’Feet Breast Cancer will be the big winner of the day. “D’Feet Breast Cancer helps uninsured and underserved Galveston County women to receive the education, screenings, and treatments to prevent, diagnose and treat breast cancer,” Giovannini said. “D’Feet’s founder, Dolly Warren, was a fierce bridge and mahjong player and teacher. She taught many of the players in town, either informally or in a class.
The Celebration of the Spring mahjong and Luncheon event is scheduled for May 24 at the Hotel Galvez. The event is $60 per person or $240 per playing table. Individuals are welcome, and will be matched with an appropriate group. Participants must bring their 2018 scoring card and a mahjong set. Advance registration is required by emailing Fran Card at pelicanway88@att.net.
