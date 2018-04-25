The Children’s Oasis Foundation will sponsor its second annual Autism Walk and Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at League City’s Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3.
Registration is $25 for adults, $20 for kids and free for those with autism. Sign-ups are available at the event or at www.childrensoasisfoundation.org.
“The Foundation believes in spreading God’s love through our efforts to empower families living with autism spectrum disorder,” said the charity’s founder, Ashley Gillespie. “The purpose of the walk is to celebrate individuals living with it and to promote autism awareness in our local community. The event starts with a short walk and continues with food trucks, entertainment, live music and more. Please join us.”
Galveston County Recovers and Dickinson’s Holy Trinity Episcopal Church are hosting the Strawberry Recovery Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 at 4613 state Highway 3.
The event has a dual purpose: to celebrate the progress made as a community in the eight months since Hurricane Harvey and to offer help for those residents who are still struggling to recover from its devastation.
The Rev. Deb Grant, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church Dickinson and a member of the recovery group, explained.
“The Strawberry Recovery Fair will offer an authentic gift to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey who are frustrated and weary,” she said. “Instead of pretending that life is normal, the people of Holy Trinity chose instead to adapt their 88-year long, traditional festival to a community in need of healing and hope. Just being able to see others and talk with neighbors is a healthy way to build strength. The fair will include a sweet taste of spring in their shortcakes, activities for children and opportunities to get good information for unmet recovery needs from reliable resources.”
The event will also launch a new local resource, a post-Harvey needs assessment.
“We have partnered with World Renew to conduct one-on-one interviews with flood survivors to assess who in the community still needs help to recover,” she said. “A walk-in center for the interviews will be here at Holy Trinity with interviews conducted from May 7 to May 18. Please call for times.”
For details, call 409-795-8782 or email info@GCLTRG.org.
Update: If you happen to love the Bible and Facebook, a pair of identical twins would like to invite you to watch their TV series each Tuesday on that social media platform.
Last year, over 15 million people worldwide watched their 30-episode series called the National Bible Bee Competition Show which is hosted by the twin former pro baseball players, Jason and David Benham. Kids 7 to 18 years old are competing for $100,000 in prize money on the broadcast.
For details, visit www.biblebee.org.
