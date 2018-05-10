The Galveston Bay Area office of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston told Our Faith this week that the group is launching new programs to benefit female veterans and disaster victims.
“Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has served the Galveston community through every major natural disaster since 1943, and the organization has supported individuals and families in the midst of their personal disasters, as well,” said Cynthia Colbert, who serves as the president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “From the working poor to the medically disabled to struggling veterans, we have been there in times of suffering, helping people in need achieve self-sufficiency and lives with dignity.”
The charitable outreach has offices at the Beacon of Hope Center in Galveston, 4700 Broadway No. F103, and the Beacon of Hope Center in Texas City, 712 Fifth Ave. N, which are set up to offer basic needs assistance such as emergency food, personal care items and financial assistance for families in need and at-risk individuals.
“Volunteers are always needed in our basic-needs pantry, which serves all residents of Galveston,” said Elizabeth Kinard, director of Catholic Charities for Galveston Bay Area.
“In addition, volunteers can assist with intake, phone calls, data input, home visits and community outreach.”
Volunteers and donations are welcome for both the new and existing programs.
“The Women Veterans Program serves those in the Galveston County who are at risk of homelessness,” Kinard said. “We do this by offering case management, help in navigating social services and in completing benefits paperwork for the Veterans Administration, as well as providing career coaching, assistance in creating a financial sustainability plan, peer support groups, housing stability (rental/mortgage assistance) and food and transportation assistance.”
And, its Disaster Relief Services effort is focused on helping families and individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
“Sometimes people just need a hand to guide them through difficult times,” said Lori M. Cody, who leads the new team here. “Disasters, while tragic and devastating in many ways, can also unify a community in their time of greatest need. It is an honor to give of my time and talents to help my brothers and sisters in Galveston along their journey to self-sufficiency after a disaster.”
In the past, aid after a disaster from various charitable organizations was often limited to a year or so or less after the waters receded, but Kinard said that Catholic Charities has committed to long-term support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. It is a pattern which other faith-based groups, such as ReachGlobal and Samaritan’s Purse, have also emphasized as the new way that these organizations are approaching recovery and restoration projects.
Specific donations sought by Catholic Charities include cleaning supplies, hygiene items (deodorant, shampoo, soap and feminine products), baby items (diapers, wipes and formula) and senior-adult hygiene products.
“Over time, our requests may change, but we always need volunteer support and donations of funds,” Kinard said.
Drop-offs of these items can be made at either the Galveston or Texas City offices.
To apply or receive more information on most services or to volunteer, call 409-762-2064. For Disaster Relief Services, call 409-762-2143.
Next week in Our Faith: A large congregation burns its mortgage and celebrates a debt-free existence.
