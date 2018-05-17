Galveston’s Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is turning 129 with a celebration set for 11 a.m. Sunday at 2920 Ave. M 1/2. There will be a special emphasis that day on honoring cancer survivors with the event co-chaired by church members Carolyn Softly and Rose Collins, who have both faced down cancer.
“We are excited to serve because we have dealt with our own struggles of having cancer,” Softly said.
This fellowship will also remember the long and successful recovery from Hurricane Ike and a string of senior pastors, including A.W. Colbert and Albert Barbour.
“The church served this community and stood as a beckoning light to all who would come and hear the glad tidings of the gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said coordinator Canzetta Johnson.
For details, call 409-762-9855.
•••
Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom is bringing in a passionate vocalist and instrumentalist for its acoustic Shabbat service at 7:30 p.m. May 25 at 16020 El Camino Real.
The Ukrainian-born Cantor Vadim Tunitsky began singing at the tender age of 2. He was only 7 when he began formal training in the rich world of Jewish music.
Now, he travels Texas sharing his gifts and his book, “The Strings of My Soul.”
“When I first heard Cantor Tunitsky at the Seven Acres Nursing Home in Houston, it brought tears to my eyes,” said Cheryl Sigel, who is the vice president of ritual for Shaar. “I was amazed at his operatic voice and inspired by his ability to play his violin and dance at the same time. My mother-in-law has Alzheimer’s but remembers Cantor Tunitsky because he interacts with his audience and reaches their soul. When he chants, it’s as if the heavens open up to gather in his words.”
Sigel refers to Tunitsky as a “mensch,” which is more than just the Yiddish noun for man. It carries the connotation of one who is noble, honorable and worthy of esteem.
For details, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
•••
It will take more than a few volunteers for Feed Galveston, which is sponsored by Galveston’s First Lutheran Church to prepare some 50,000 servers for the needy, so you’re invited to help at noon May 26 at the church’s Lyceum building at 2401 Winnie St.
“During this time of the year our thoughts and energies so often are on celebrations — graduations, Mother’s and Father’s days,” said First’s pastor, the Rev. Richard Rhoades. “But for many of our neighbors, there remains the reality that they may not know where their next meal is coming from. Packaging healthy food for the Galveston County Food Bank will make sure they will have something to eat. The time spent packaging the food is really a blessing for us as we are able to make a difference out of love.”
For details, visit www.feedgalveston.org or call 713-516-1561.
•••
Update: A number of larger churches are webcasting their services, but few have made it into the cable universe for traditional television.
Deb Hart who runs media for Kemah’s Life Fellowship Ministries International wanted to let you know that they are live at 10 a.m. each Sunday now on Comcast channel 17, ATT Uverse channel 99 as well as several other area providers.
“Our first television program went on the air on May 13 produced by mostly volunteers featuring Senior Pastor, Mark Johnson delivering his sermon series, ‘Becoming Mature Believers.’” she said.
For details, call 832-864-2800.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.