Passover form a historical view is a commemoration of Israel’s liberation from the bondage of Egyptian slavery.
The Almighty God, whose name is Yahweh, sent a series of 10 plagues upon Pharaoh and the Egyptians. He humiliated the so-called gods of Egypt. Each plague intentionally mocked one of the chief gods of this polytheistic society. The grand finale of Yahweh’s display of power was the devastating plague of the death of the firstborn. The Lord told Moses He would Passover Israel and protect every house from the destroying angel where the blood of the lamb was applied.
“Tell the whole community of Israel that on the tenth day of this month each man is to take a lamb for his family, one for each household. The animals you choose must be year-old males without defect. Take care of them until the fourteenth day of the month, when all the people of the community of Israel must slaughter them at twilight. Then they are to take some of the blood and put it on the sides and tops of the door frames of the houses where they eat the lambs…and when I see the blood, I will pass over you.” — Exodus 12:3, 5-6, 13 NIV
Passover or Pesach (in Hebrew) means to pass through, to pass over, to exempt or to spare. It refers to the fact that Elohim “passed over” the houses of the Israelites when he was slaying the firstborn of Egypt. “Pesach” or Passover is also the name of the sacrificial offering, the lamb. In Aramaic, the word for lamb is “talya,” which can mean either lamb or servant. The passage in Isaiah 53, referred to as “The Suffering Servant,” describes Yeshua/Jesus as a Lamb led to the slaughter, and He is referred to as “the Lamb” at least 34 times in the New Testament.
As believers in Jesus Christ-Yeshua HaMashiach, we too, having been engrafted in by the blood of Christ, are now invited to celebrate this Feast of the Lord (Leviticus 23, Numbers 9:14). As Israel was delivered from Egypt by the blood of the innocent lamb upon the doorpost of their home, we too are delivered by the blood on the doorposts of our hearts.
From a spiritual view, Passover provides a clear revelation of our redemption through the Messiah, the Lamb of God — who lived, died, and rose again on the third day for the redemption of all who will receive Him.
Passover is about the victory God has given us over the powers of darkness through Messiah.
The Passover feast looked forward to “the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). “Christ, our Passover lamb, (who) has been sacrificed” (I Corinthians 5:1), becomes “Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27). Yeshua/Jesus is the fulfillment of Passover.
We are delivered, redeemed, and liberated by the blood of the Lamb. We are free not to do what we want — but to do what we ought.
