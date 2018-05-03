The Christian church did not invent the hospital. The Romans had created a series of military clinics hundreds of years before Pentecost, but the church became the western world’s major medical provider as Rome became Christianized. Church monasteries often incorporated healing spaces in their design, reaching the poor as an act of charity.
Service is still part of the church’s larger mission. This Sunday’s Servolution will see some 19 churches with over 1000 congregants spending that morning outside their sanctuaries and serving at projects such as light construction, landscaping or cleaning. All this will be done in cooperation with the city of Galveston, the Galveston Independent School District and a host of nonprofit organizations.
It’s an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus; to put our Christian faith into action,” said the Rev. Aaron Sanders, lead pastor of Coastal Community Church, which initiated this annual event back in 2012. “Servolution is also designed to give church members a ‘first taste’ of serving in the community. Many Servolution participants have gone on to become long-term volunteers for various community organizations. It is a fun, impactful weekend of service which allows churches in Galveston to accomplish a massive amount of work in a short period of time. But our hope goes deeper than that. We want to create an ongoing culture of service and volunteer engagement. Loving our neighbors isn’t just something we do once a year; it’s a lifestyle of Christ-like compassion.”
Shirlyn C. Thomas, who serves as co-pastor of God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries is also bullish on this event and is offering drive-through prayer in addition to the on-site work.
“It is indeed overdue for the Body Christ to advance the Kingdom of God together, on the same day, saturating the community,” she said. “We will add to this service initiative by hosting a prayer outreach at the RaceWay gas station, 5741 Broadway Ave., from noon to 2 p.m. so that anyone in need of prayer can stop by.”
The Rev. James Grizzle, pastor of Calvary-Galveston, commented that “This display of unity within the church serves as a great witness to those who may be on the outside looking in. We love the opportunity to get together with other brothers and sisters. The church should be on the front lines when it comes to the well-being of our hometown. Churches here in Galveston are serving our city all the time, but Servolution gives us the chance to come together in unity to serve this city that we love.”
As the culture shifts rather rapidly toward more secular world views, church growth experts have turned to stressing that service seems to be the best outreach to those who have never known a church from the inside. That is, the portals of a Christian fellowship can present substantial barriers to the entry of those who have never crossed such a threshold. Getting the church into a neutral environment eliminates that hurdle.
Blogger John L. Rothra, who is a Texas pastor near Dallas, summed up the strengths he found in this kind of helping outreach.
“Service emphasizes showing love as a way to open doors to evangelism,” he wrote. “It is simple and often affordable to implement and it can be done at any time, and it tries to create opportunities to share the gospel.”
We’ll be at 20 different sites to paint, plant flowers, serve meals or pass out water,” said the Rev. Marlo Dowdy, who co-pastors Galveston’s Church of the Living God. “It is about daily seeing others and serving their needs — the body coming together to reach people outside the four walls of a church building. May this Servolution not just be a weekend event for the churches of Galveston, but may we take on the challenge to become the church every day by loving others.”
For details, call 979-319-1364.
