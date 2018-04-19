The dozens of new, small churches meeting in schools, motels and strip centers might well envy Friendswood’s Reach Church at 104 Whispering Pines Ave. There, the Rev. Tracy Barnett preaches to a debt-free flock that owns 5.5 acres with a 5,500 square foot building and extensive parking, making him the envy of itinerant church planters everywhere.
But Reach wants to sell the property and relocate. The reason, as with many young churches these days, lies more with real estate than revelation. Their campus, near the corner of FM 518 and Friendswood-Link Road, is worth much more as a rezoned, commercial property. Selling would allow them to build a more comprehensive church with all the modern amenities church visitors select, such as a fellowship hall or gym.
“Because our property, with its downtown location, is a lot more valuable than our building, selling makes sense,” Barnett said. “The church here has always struggled since the 1970s, although we did relaunch just a year ago.”
Barnett has spent the last three decades of his ministry reinvigorating churches across several states and he sees a good, new future for Reach, but not here on Whispering Pines, which in addition to demographic challenges, lies a bit too close to the recently flooded creek for comfort.
And, it’s not that Reach wouldn’t like to sell to another small, but growing church, but Barnett said that the property is now worth so much that newborn churches can’t qualify for loans on that order of magnitude.
From a high of around 80 souls to last Sunday’s adult attendance of just 20, Reach has remained part of the Assemblies of God movement, a charismatic denomination.
This morning the sermon parallels the anointing of the Holy Spirit with ‘jet fuel, turbocharging and supercharging’ in terms of the energy the church will need to reach the community.
Zach Thomas comes here from Pearland.
“The first time we came it was like family, automatically,” he said. “We decided to keep on coming because there was love from the congregation that was different, it drew us in. We were going through challenges with job and kids and the pastor came to our house and prayed with us so that we knew that we meant something. God gave us revival.”
The sharp loss in membership was an aftereffect of Hurricane Harvey which put a foot or two of creek water through the sanctuary. Local and out of state volunteers have completely restored the facility, but it would probably be razed by a new retail or medical property owner.
So, the reinvented Reach finds itself at an inflection point where commercial real estate buyers and sellers are as welcome as Sunday guests and their future location remains a matter of prayer.
“We’re not trying to be the ‘best church’ around,” Barnett said. “We’re just trying to accomplish the vision that God has given to us. We are a loving and friendly church that works hard to become more than a place to attend on Sunday mornings. We want to be a church family. We’re still searching for many of our ministry leaders. It’s a great opportunity to come and serve.”
