The national Christian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse is busy up in Houston with Hurricane Harvey work, but perhaps less so here in Galveston County. So, if you have a Harvey-related need, they’d like to hear about it so that they can extend their restoration offerings here.
“We are taking applications from families affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said spokesperson Kaitlyn Lahm. “Families in Galveston County may qualify for our manufactured home replacement or material assistance programs. Residents interested in learning more about these programs can call Jenna Cress at 346-242-3553 or Erinn Ford at 828-773-1063.”
Garage sales are a popular Texas outdoor sport. Perhaps only in Galveston, though, do they occur in promoted pairs as you see here: Congregation B’nai Israel will host the 4th annual Grand Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12, 13 and 15 at 3008 Ave. O; and the ladies of the Altar Society of Holy Family Parish of Galveston and Bolivar will host their Renovate the Rectory Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 in the Parish Hall of St. Patrick Church, 1010 35th St.
B’nai Israel’s effort will support its summer youth programs. Proceeds from the St. Patrick sale will be earmarked to make improvements to Holy Family residences for the priests and religious.
“We view these sales as a community service for all of Galveston County, especially those affected by Hurricane Harvey who need to replace household items and even toys,” said publicist Veronica Hugger. “We’re encouraging our parishioners to donate new and gently used items so we can offer them to the community at prices much lower than buying them new.”
For details on the B’nai Israel sale, call 409-765-5796 and for the St. Patrick one, call 713-817-4844.
Clear Lake’s Temple Beth Tikvah will celebrate Passover at 6 p.m. April 14 at the Bay Oaks Country Club, 14545 Bay Oaks Blvd., in Houston.
“Our task as Jews is clear: we must help to liberate those who are humiliated,” said coordinator Jill MacGregor in a prepared statement. “This is why, when we near the conclusion of the Passover Seder, we turn our attention to the cup of Elijah, symbol of our hope that all forms of slavery will be eliminated. For one day, with God’s grace and the work of our hands, freedom will be enjoyed by every human being.”
For reservations or details, call or text 281-684-0109.
Update: Beginning yesterday, a small fleet of sailing ships has been patrolling Galveston waters alternatively racing and offering on-board tours as part of a Galveston Historical Foundation event known as the Tall Ships Challenge.
About two millennia ago, the Christian gospel used much more humble wind-driven vessels to spread across the Mediterranean Sea. The Roman grain carriers that the Apostle Paul was carried on as both a free man and a prisoner of the emperor were part of a collection of perhaps 3000 such ships.
Of course, modern mariners may not want to use Paul as a role model for this kind of travel for he writes in 2 Corinthians, “Three times I was shipwrecked; a night and a day I was adrift at sea.”
