It may not be emphasized in seminaries or preached from ivory towers, but wise children of all ages understand that before one can really picture a Heavenly Father, a God who knows you right well, much less envision angels or miracles, it really, really helps to have a few good fairy tales under your belt.
Reading fantasy, in short, may be some of the best preparation for the panoply of kings, queens, wondrous healings, paradisaical gardens, demons and yes, even a dragon—all of which the Bible presents.
With a purely naturalistic background of technology alone, the world may possess too little depth to accommodate the higher, better world that scripture presents to seasoned, adult readers.
C.S. Lewis, whose Chronicles of Narnia series is perhaps the best-known Christian fantasy, also wrote advice on how others might write for children and why.
“The longing for fairy land, is very different,” Lewis explained in an essay. “In a sense, a child does not long for fairy land as a boy longs to be the hero. Does anyone suppose that he really and prosaically longs for all the dangers and discomforts of a fairy tale? — really wants dragons in contemporary England? It is not so. It would be much truer to say that fairy land arouses a longing for he knows not what. It stirs and troubles him (to his life-long enrichment) with the dim sense of something beyond his reach and, far from dulling or emptying the actual world, gives it a new dimension of depth. He does not despise real woods because he has read of enchanted woods: the reading makes all real woods a little enchanted. This is a special kind of longing.”
Locally, Professor Louis A. Marcos of Houston Baptist University, a Lewis scholar, offered to share a special family letter with Our Faith. In it, he wrote to his young daughter, Anastasia, some insights on just this topic.
“My Dear Daughter,” Marcos wrote. “Long before you started reading fantasy novels, you had developed a deep and abiding love for unicorns, fairies, and mermaids, and an equally deep fear of (and fascination with) dragons, gorgons, and witches. You didn’t know it at the time, but your experiences in the perilous realms and your encounters with the creatures that dwell therein were building up in you a rich understanding of spiritual struggles and realities, of the nature of good and evil, and of your own significance, and yet smallness, in the face of the super-natural.”
While his daughter’s peers were reading teen pop fiction, Anastasia was wrestling with the dark forces behind our primal fears. She was uncovering ancient mysteries and learning to find within herself, “stores of courage, wisdom, and self-control that you did not know you had,” according to her father’s note.
And why did this special subject matter matter to either Marcos?
“C. S. Lewis also thought it a better thing for young people to read fantasy stories that whisked them away to magical lands than school stories that played on their envious desire to get one over on the rich, talented, stuck-up kids,” the professor said. “Whereas the latter kind of story puffs up the reader with delusions of grandeur, the former instills awe, wonder, and humility. No matter how heroic we might be, faerie (tales) expose our weaknesses and our flaws; they remind us, simultaneously, of our strengths and our limitations, our angelic nature and our animal instincts.”
Marcos believes that one of the most important lessons that such fanciful tales have to offer believers is the basic Christian teaching that we are all rebels against a holy God.
“To visit the land of faerie is to be reminded that we are all special, unique, and of great value, but that we are also helpless and in desperate need of grace,” he said. “To survive our trip to faerie we must be clever and brave and loyal, but those things alone do not save us. We also need a fairy godmother or a magic amulet or an animal guide to enable us to reach the end of our quest. And those things generally come to us as a free gift which we can reject but which we cannot earn.”
Contemporary author Lev Grossman is known for his book The Magician’s Land which has been made into the Netflix series, The Magicians (which is definitely not for kids). Grossman was inspired by Lewis to pick up the torch in making use of fantasy for a broader purpose.
Writing in The Atlantic magazine, the author said, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (the first book in the Narnia series) is a powerful illustration of why fantasy matters in the first place. Yes, the Narnia books are works of Christian apology, works that celebrate joy and love—but what I was conscious of as a little boy, if not in any analytical way, was the deep grief encoded in the books. There’s a sense of anger and grief and despair that causes Lewis to want to discard the entire war, set it aside in the favor of something better. You can feel him telling you—I know it’s awful, truly terrible, but that’s not all there is. There’s another option. Lucy, as she enters the wardrobe, takes the other option. I remember feeling this way as a child, too. I remember thinking, “Yes, of course there is. Of course this isn’t all there is. There must be something else.”
In an upcoming column, an area author who has created his own Faith and Fantasy series novels will explain how such longings can be fulfilled in print.
Next week in Our Faith: What is a Servolution and how does it reflect on changes in church outreach?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.