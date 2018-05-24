It might be that those of any established faith can in some way pity the naturalist. Since for those who hold that time, chance and matter are all that exist, there can be nothing supernatural. That is, in a naturalistic, closed system there can be no miracles, no eternal destinies, no objective meaning and no transcendent heroes.
Our culture is at least subliminally aware of this. Larger-than-life superheroes — with a couple of demigods among them — battle with fantastic powers over a universe torn by threats that are likewise not entirely of the material world. The Marvel cinematic universe and its recent “Avengers: Infinity War” have shown that a $2 billion dollar box office underlines a desire for deliverance from a sea of unimaginable troubles by heroes that wield powers magical and otherwise.
On a smaller scale, the Rev. Mark Swirsky, pastor of Hope Fellowship Church in Lake Jackson, has produced a series of fantasy novels which also boast supernatural/faith components.
“I love God,” Swirsky, a scientist turned preacher, said. “I love fantasy. A lot of people think the two don’t go well together, but I would argue that in this day and age, fantasy can be a great ally for those who reject the naturalistic worldview. Fantasy is characterized as might and magic. It typically combines some kind of combat with some kind of magic system such as wizards, spell casting, magical swords or other magical items. Two of the best known Christian fantasy authors were C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien, creators of the Narnia series and the Hobbit/Lord of the Rings trilogy, respectively. Both were inspirations to me in creating my own fantasy series.”
There was a time when some Christian school librarians rushed to head off the possibility of Harry Potter populating their shelves. After all, magic was forbidden by the Old Testament and witches especially are specifically condemned in its pages. But Swirsky argues that being too restrictive in our fantasies misses the broader point and actually limits our imaginations.
“Some Christians have reservations about fantasy because it incorporates supernatural elements: wizards who can cast fireballs, magic users who can turn invisible, sorcerers who can cast spells, characters who can read minds and so on,” he said. “These reservations arise because the Bible warns against any involvement in the occult; no consulting mediums or sorcerers, no listening to false prophets. That makes sense in this world because this world contains only two sources of supernatural power: God or the devil. However, in fantasy we enter a make-believe world that is different from our own. One that does not exactly mirror this world’s realities. In Tolkien’s world of Middle Earth, for instance, the wizards were a race of beings that represented that world’s angels. For the most part, their use of magic was righteous, but even in that world, a wizard could be turned to evil just as some of our angels were turned to demons. In fantasy, unlike our world, magic can be used for good or evil. Its mere presence does not signify evil.”
Swirsky’s series, The Chronicles of Altaran (Createspace 2015), is intended to be both a page turner and a carrier for his biblical worldview.
“Without being preachy, I also wanted to present an appealing vision of God,” Swirsky said. “The stories also teach how one is supposed to function in a monarchy and the proper way to honor and submit to a king. We don’t know much about kings and submission in our culture and so we have a harder time grasping what it means to live as a servant of God. We have to shed a lot of our democratic thinking when we approach God. Seeing how the subjects in fantasy submit to their rulers may help us suitably serve our God.”
The four-book series is available from Amazon, at its own website, chroniclesofaltaran.com and through other outlets. Swirsky will arrange book signings by request.
The concept of using fiction to teach spiritual truth isn’t a new one. A number of the parables of Jesus may involve something similar and some of his sayings in the Gospels can be hyperbolic, though not strictly fanciful.
And Swirsky retains this pattern on Sundays at Hope Fellowship.
“I do the same thing in my sermons, using film clips, literature or stories from life to illustrate truth,” he said. “A good story is worth its weight in gold.”
Next week in Our Faith: A small community church, restored after Hurricane Harvey, offers thanks to benefactors both here and far away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.