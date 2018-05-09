Church Women United will hold its May Friendship Day and Human Rights Celebration afternoon tea at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Galveston’s First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church St.
“We’re a racially, culturally, theologically inclusive Christian women’s movement representing Protestant, Roman Catholic, Orthodox and other Christian women,” said Ginger Stanfield, who is coordinating the tea.
Attendees are asked to bring finger food, small sandwiches, cookies, fruit or veggie tray to share.
For details, call 210-269-7985 or 409-763-6881.
The gospel stage play, “Just As I Am,” presented by Acting Bad Productions will be presented at 5 p.m. May 19 at Hitchcock’s Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6.
“It is a powerful production that explores the lives of a group of professional women with very different personalities and who are all members of an organization that exemplifies sisterhood,” said Curtis Von, writer, producer and director of the play. “Most of the ladies joined the organization to build confidence, self-awareness and to give back to the community. But what they discover is so much more. This production is an excellent platform to address serious issues such as domestic violence, father abandonment or the misuse of alcohol, drugs or sexual abuse. Our goal and mission is to empower, encourage and motivate those that may be victimized by one or more of these issues.”
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Youth tickets are $10 each and will be sold at the door only.
For tickets or details, visit www.curtisvon.com or call 512-956-6623.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will host its 21st annual golf tournament from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at Top Golf, 21401 Interstate 45, in Webster.
“After a one-year break, our tournament is back and better than ever,” said Jessica Peterson, the communications and special events coordinator at Interfaith. “Come on out and work on your golf swing for a good cause. Players can compete for awesome cash prizes or enter our raffle for exciting rewards like a room rental for 10 to 12 guests at the brand new Break Free Escape Room in Webster, two tickets and a parking pass to the Astros versus Red Sox game on June 3 or many other great prizes.”
Options for the event including becoming a corporate sponsor, team sign/booth sponsor as well as individual participation. Tickets are $100 per person.
Last year, the nonprofit assisted almost 8,000 residents with rent, utility, food and child-care assistance as well as helping almost 700 students with school supplies and a Christmas store.
For reservations or details, call 281-332-3881 Ext. 1111 or email jpeterson@icmtx.org.
Update: The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) has been in the news recently as it tends to be from time to time. The group turned 173 years old this week and according to the Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies, about 150 out of every 1,000 Texans has an affiliation with the SBC.
While that may sound like a lot, other states have even more Baptists per block. Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Kentucky all have larger numbers of Southern Baptists per capita than does the Lone Star State.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
