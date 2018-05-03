The group NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster, with Debbie Simmons, CEO and founder of Anchor Point, as the guest speaker.
“Anchor Point is focused on championing the future of children by equipping parents,” Simmons said. “We are finding more and more people in need of these services. One of our counselors has been working with a young lady who has been molested since she was only 4 years old. She has been able to use tools and resources in our counseling center to take the first steps to healing in a safe place. We are also working with moms and dads during pregnancy and the first few months of infancy so they can feel empowered to parent their child in a positive way. Come join me at Aglow as we talk about all that God is doing in and through Anchor Point.”
For details, visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will present Dave Wright and New Beginning in concert at 6 p.m. May 19 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The group is a traditional quartet, but one composed entirely of deacons and preachers.
“This group will bless your heart,” said the Rev. Roy Nickerson, St. John’s pastor.
For details, call 409-599-8847 or 409-996-9430.
The La Marque Ministerial Alliance will celebrate Pentecost Sunday at 10 a.m. May 20 at Highlands Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque.
“Pentecost is the birthday of church,” the Rev. C.O. Magee, who pastors La Marque’s Trinity Lutheran and is coordinating the event, said. “The Alliance is sponsoring this seven-church worship service. Afterward, we will have barbecued chicken and pulled pork. Bring your own chairs and drinks and a side dish, if possible.”
For details, call 409-935-6004.
Update: A theist is someone who believes in a God or gods. The corollary is that an atheist is someone who believes no god is possible, though some atheists allow for a higher power, perhaps something akin to the force from “Star Wars” fiction.
The number of theists continues to decline slightly according to a series of surveys from the Pew Forum.
“Two previous Pew surveys found that belief in God generally is falling,” the research organization reported. “A 2007 Pew survey tabulated belief in God at 92 percent; by 2014 it was 89 percent. This most recent (2018) poll, though methodologically different — it was an online poll as opposed to a telephone poll — put the number at 80 percent. Belief in the God of the Bible declines with age. Those under age 50 viewed God as less powerful and less involved in earthly affairs than do older Americans. Among college graduates, only 45 percent believe in the God of the Bible.”
