You may have noticed that Rev. Robin Reeves of Texas City’s St. George's Episcopal Church was one of our Everyday Heroes in the recent Profiles magazine from The Daily News. Reeves said that appearance inspired her to provide her congregation with 350 special gift bracelets. A simple kindness this week might net you one of these limited edition jewelry pieces.
“Our congregation is giving away the bracelets to those whom they see as signs of hope in our community,” she said. “On one side it says #signsofhope and on the inside it says, ‘Jesus is our Hope.’ We invite you to take this Signs of Hope Challenge and let at least two other people know this week. In this way, Jesus, our hope, is still alive and in our midst.”
Reeves is requesting that recipient and donors of the tags post photos of each other at the Twitter hashtag mentioned above.
For details, call 409-945-2583.
Galveston’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church was organized on April 8, 1930. That means it’s time to mark their 88th anniversary.
“We will be celebrating it with ‘Letting our light shine’ at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St.,” said Deacon Henry Green, who is chairing the event. “We pray that our community will join us in a spirit-filled worship. God is continually adding to our church as he sees fit.”
For details, call 409-765-5634.
At the steady pace of average reader, it might take just over 50 hours to read the Bible in its entirety, but the Bible-By-Heart storytellers from Webster Presbyterian Church intend to illustrate the sacred text in much less time with their presentation of “The Bible: Genesis to Acts in 60 minutes.”
The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 at First Presbyterian and Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St., in Texas City.
“The Bible is filled with stories of mystery, encouragement, hope and love,” said Larry Edrozo, who is coordinating the session. “This program helps bring those stories to life for people of all ages. We particularly encourage folks to bring their children and grandkids so that they can experience God’s message to them.”
Pizza will be served after the storytelling is done.
For details or reservations, call 409-945-2931.
Update: It’s been asserted that Sunday mornings are the most segregated part of the week. That is, that racial diversity is lower at most congregations than it is in workplaces and schools.
The magazine Christian Century reports that although this appears to be true, the future may be a bit better.
“Protestant churches are still mostly divided by race, but they’re heading in the right direction,” said Scott McConnell of Lifeway Research in a statement.
Their best guess? Lack of diversity over the last few years dropped from 86 percent to 81 percent.
