Picture yourself as the pastor of a small church in mid-county. Your congregation has aged a bit as has the surrounding community, so finances are tight. Your board decided to eliminate the flood insurance policy for your paid-up campus as part of a cost-saving campaign.
A few weeks later, Hurricane Harvey deposits some 7 or 8 feet of murky, roiling floodwaters into that same campus. Your ministry and legacy are suddenly at stake.
Mona Jones lives in Dickinson and has been going to this place, Pine Drive Community Church, for some time. She recalled the devastation she saw when she arrived after Harvey’s waters receded.
“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “I did not know if it could ever be rebuilt. We did our best to clean up and to salvage what we could and to prevent further damage. All the church members who could, came with their mops, gloves and brooms and tried to clean everything we could. Even members who had flooded came to help.”
But this heroic effort wasn’t going to fund the tens of thousands of dollars needed to replace carpet, drywall, wiring and much more.
“We were all thankful that we were here and our family was safe,” Jones said. “Hearing all the stories, seeing the satellite trucks up on the bridge — it was all so sad.”
Who are you going to call?
The Rev. Ted Duck is the long-time leader of this congregation with overall responsibility for its recent restoration.
“Two or three weeks after Harvey, we got a call from a pastor in Boerne, Texas. He came down and they paid about $50,000 for the carpet and painting that we needed just for the sanctuary.”
Other acts of in-kind kindness, including pews, tables and chairs, have been trucked in from a collection of Baptist churches.
“Miracle after miracle, God used people from all over the U.S. so we only missed one Sunday service,” Duck said. “God is going to build this church.”
The church has also benefited from funds received from Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian charity that works both in the U.S. and overseas on a variety of projects including disaster relief. They currently have an open offer to help both Galveston County residents and churches to rebuild.
Pine Drive’s sanctuary is finished and members say that it is more beautiful than it was pre-flood, but the educational building and gym which were used by both the church and by the Pine Drive Christian School, are still works in progress. Bathrooms and kitchens remain concrete-floored collections of pipes and wiring. Offices are dark and gutted. There’s a lot of work left to do on this part of the recovery.
Larry Donovan wears at least three hats at Pine Drive. He’s a deacon, trustee and the church’s treasurer.
“We had 52 inches of water in here,” he said. “And I didn’t know if we could survive without insurance, but we had same-day help right after from Citymark Church in League City as well as assistance from Abundant Life and others in Texas and elsewhere. One church in California sent 27 people here for a week. They all say that they are blessed to come and help us.”
Donovan walks through what’s left of the educational building’s first floor which once housed offices, bathrooms, nurseries and more. Some cleaning remains to be done. Restoration work will likely require the rest of 2018.
Although the congregation could easily regret canceling its flood policy just three weeks before the deluge began, Duck believes that in some ways the outcome has still been spiritually favorable since members have had to trust in God for the church’s survival rather than in insurance.
Pine Drive can be reached at 281-337-3413. Samaritan’s Purse is at 346-242-3553 or 828-773-1063.
