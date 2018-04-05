It’s commendable when any faith-based aid organization comes to help hurricane victims and even more remarkable when some of these organizations choose to remain for years of relief and restoration efforts here.
The Evangelical Free Church in America’s (EFCA) relief arm is known as ReachGlobal Crisis Response. Since shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit, their teams have been hosted at Friendswood’s Trinity Fellowship church, sharing meals with staff, clients and a rotating set of volunteers from all over the United States as they work to fix up houses and churches across our county.
“I tremendously value the partnership that Trinity Fellowship has with Crisis Response,” said Trinity’s senior pastor, Bob DeGray. “Even as the water was rising and I was getting reports of families flooded out, I knew that they would be on their way to Friendswood. When I found that our church building had been flooded I knew that they would be there to help us. As we have worked together I’ve been personally blessed by their staff who have given up so much to come here and serve Jesus.”
Last week, Reela Smart, who said she lost everything in her house in Friendswood during August 2017 flood, was enjoying one of Trinity’s periodic community dinners that bring clients and volunteers together.
“It was terrible,” she said. “Everything was gone and mold started to grow just two days later and trash filled our yard up to the door. As senior citizens without flood insurance, we were stressed out and wondering what we could do. No one called, but then I saw a lady taking pictures — it turned out to be a volunteer from Crisis Response.”
That photographer summoned Katrina Welch, the local site leader for the aid organization.
“Katrina came,” Smart said. “She was the angel who came to help us.”
The Chicago suburb of Barrington, Ill., is situated some 1110 miles north of here. It is home to the Rev. Gordon Williams, an EFCA pastor there.
“In the wake of a hurricane there is hurt and need,” Williams said. “It’s our desire to show God’s love in a tangible way. Helping people rebuild is part of the healing process. We love people because God loves us. We pray that God will continue to show his grace to those who God has not forgotten.”
Crisis Response expects to be working here for three to five years. This kind of holding fast for the long-run is harder than it looks, DeGray observed.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “We’re a small church and many of our programs are still shut down. Many of our people are still rebuilding their own homes. Our building isn’t completely put back together yet and is shared daily with the Crisis Response teams. On top of that, our members continue to give of themselves to help feed and show hospitality to the teams that are coming in and to their staff. I’m so grateful for the people who have risen to the occasion and are serving others for the long haul. It’s a stretching experience, but it’s worth it to see God at work in people’s lives in so many positive ways.”
To contact Crisis Response for help or to donate, email katrina.welch@efca.org
Next week in Our Faith: A second national group announces it will remain on the ground here until all those Hurricane Harvey hit are helped, both churches and homeowners.
