One might hope and pray for a para-church ministry to help out after an event like Hurricane Harvey. Non-profit volunteers were often viewed as faster than government help. They certainly required less paperwork. Still, if you did get to sign on with such a ministry, you’d never expect the head of that international aid organization to drop by your house and promise complete restoration.
That’s what the Rev. Franklin Graham, head of Samaritan’s Purse did for Houston’s George Dorsey Jr. of Houston. Why Houston, here? Because Graham wants to extend his ministry, if not the offer of a personal visit, to our county by offering to fix up churches and homes here that were damaged by the flood.
Dorsey said he had been unfamiliar with Samaritan’s Purse, but he was well-acquainted with tropical storms.
“Tropical storm Allison devastated our Aldine community 16 years ago,” Dorsey said. “Many of us rebuilt and remained. Harvey’s damage has caught most of us surviving homeowners at a very vulnerable time in our lives, after retirements, death and separation from family members who were able to help back then. They are no longer here, but our poor drainage still is.”
Not only was Dorsey put out of his home for seven months, his church also suffered from the storm.
“Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, our place of worship, was a pillar in our historic, urban community,” he added. “Zion was devastated, but now it is being restored by Samaritans Purse.”
Dorsey is no stranger to ministry, he ticks off on his fingers a partial list of the ways he has given back to his community: Sunday school, deacon’s ministry, street evangelism, jail ministry, a home marriage ministry and social work at a community service agency.
Now that he’s grateful and aware of the ministry, he’s volunteered to help Samaritan’s himself. Not as a construction worker, but as an informal spokesperson to testify of their effectiveness.
“My calendar for this month has appointments across town and out of state because of the ministry,” he said. “I want to celebrate and say ‘thank you’ to a church in Illinois for sending volunteers to Houston to help. Thank God that Harvey brought them into my life.”
And he has quite a story to tell. Homeless, in debt still from Allison and with an injured wife (Arva, his spouse of 35 years and counting, slipped in their damaged home and required surgery), he said he knew that he really, really needed divine intervention.
“I was caught under-financed after retirement, under-manned with my children gone, my coworkers who helped last time, unavailable, and then my wife found capable, competent, caring, trustworthy help from Samaritan’s.”
As a sign of gratitude for the Graham visit and cleanup efforts, the gates on either side of the Dorsey house now display a prominent thank-you graphic: the Samaritan logo on cedar.
“That’s God’s favor beyond what we can ask or think,” Dorsey said. “Our story is very unique and personal. Thank God for the many men and women who support and volunteer in this faith-based ministry. That is truly a ministry not of mere words but substance and integrity. The renovated homes and churches here say it best for me.”
To inquire about having Samaritan’s Purse help in Galveston County, families may find out if they qualify for material assistance or manufactured-home replacement. For details, call 346-242-3553 or 828-773-1063.
