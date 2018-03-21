The Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. would like to invite you to a revival. Benford is almost certainly the longest-serving pastor of any church in Galveston County in our lifetimes. He has pastored Texas City’s Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church for some 67 years, and counting.
The revival will run at 7 p.m. nightly, March 27-29 at 302 N. Oak St.
“We need to revive, return and repent,” Benford said in a release. “The home is worth saving, so come join us and be blessed.”
The Rev. Mose A. Jones of Houston’s Greater Hope Church will be the featured speaker at this event.
For details, call 409-938-7460.
•••
Congregation Shaar Hashalom invites the community to celebrate the Second Night Passover Seder at 6 p.m. on March 31 at the synagogue, located at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston.
This interactive service seeks to celebrate the enduring message of freedom.
“In addition to being the oldest holiday, Passover is also by far the most widely observed Jewish ritual,” explained Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson in the Huffington Post. “Over 90 percent of the Jews in North America observe it, regardless of their religious views or practices, regardless of their affiliation with the larger Jewish community.”
Tickets range from $22 to $50.
For reservations or details, call 281-488-5861 or visit www.shaarhashalom.org.
•••
Quote without comment: “Next to the Word of God, music deserves the highest praise ... But any who remain unaffected (by music) are clodhoppers indeed and are fit to hear only the words of dung-poets and the music of pigs.”
And, “Music is still more wonderful in living things, especially birds, so that David, most musical of all kings, and minstrel of God, in deepest wonder and spiritual exultation praised the astounding art and ease of the song of birds in Psalm 104.”
The words are those of Martin Luther, the author of dozens of hymns and popularizer of congregational hymn singing, as quoted in a recent issue of Christianity Today magazine.
•••
Update: Factsandtrends.net offers an analysis of a Lifeway research study. It suggests that weekly giving is generally up at churches, especially those that are classed as Evangelical and/or who have more than 250 members.
“About 40 percent of Protestant pastors say their churches received more offerings in 2017 than in 2016,” author Bob Smietana wrote. “Three-quarters say their church met or exceeded their budgets.”
Mainline and African-American pastors reported less enthusiasm for the current economy, whereas Pentecostals felt they were now even better off than before.
