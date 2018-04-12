The organization Kids Hope will be the focus of the next Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast beginning at 7:10 a.m. April 21 at First Baptist Church, 111 E. Heritage, in Friendswood.
David Staal, the president of Hope explained to Faith Focus.
“Twenty-three years ago, Kids Hope USA began with a question: What can churches do to have the greatest impact on America’s at-risk children?,” he asked. “Sociologists, law enforcement, health professionals, educators, and child development experts all shared the same first answer: Churches will make the greatest difference if they will fill the relational voids in kids’ lives. Local congregations now have the chance to serve as the life-changing, caring adults students need. At the breakfast, our Houston Regional director, Tracey Bogan, will share how area churches can partner with area elementary schools.”
There’s a suggested donation of $5 to cover the cost of breakfast.
For details or reservations, call 713-408-4785.
•••
La Marque’s Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will honor the Rev. Faye Williamson at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1400 Sylvia St.
“We’ll have Dr. Anita Hill of Haven of Love Christian Center as our featured speaker,” said Apostle Aaron Johnson for the Temple. “Please come and help us honor this great woman of God who successfully juggles church, family and career. We’ll lift up the name of Jesus.”
For any information please contact Apostle Aaron Johnson 409-256-1329.
•••
There are no hard numbers on how long a church lives. Many fail within the first few years. Guesses on how long others might last beyond that vary widely. Some pundits suggest, perhaps an established congregation can count on another 50 to 80 years on average, but Galveston’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is marking their 88th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St.
“We’ll have the Rev. Walter Jones and New Hope Church as our special guests,” said member Cindy Gillins for the church.
For details, call 409-256-8578.
•••
Update: Gallup, one of America’s best-established polling organizations, reports in its latest findings that while Protestant church attendance seems unchanged, that fewer Catholics are showing up at Mass these days.
Their story, by Linda Saad, says, “Fewer than four in 10 Catholics attend church in any given week. Catholic attendance is down six percentage points over the past decade. Protestant attendance is steady, but fewer Americans now identify as Protestants.”
For comparison, a few generations back, in 1955, almost three-quarters of Catholics went to church in any given week.
Seeking help? In case you missed last week’s column on ReachGlobal, they are a nationwide ministry that is looking for families and churches who still need help after Hurricane Harvey. You can apply for their free assistance by emailing katrina.welch@efca.org. The group has committed to remain on the ground here for several years in order to complete restoration work.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
