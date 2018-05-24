Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its Epicurean Bites of the Bay event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Johnnie Arolfo City Civic Center, 400 W. Walker in League City.
“This is the Congregation’s only annual fundraiser and it is so important because it supports our kids in their Jewish education,” said Wendy S. Kane, publicity co-chairman for the synagogue. “It also provides the necessary funds to send them to youth conventions and retreats where they get a chance to engage with kids from across the United States. This family oriented, fun evening will be filled with friends and lots of food for sampling including appetizers, entrees and desserts from over 25 local Bay Area restaurants. As a special treat, our own members will provide samples of favorite Kosher, parve, dairy and other dishes.”
Adult tickets are $18, children 6-12 are $12 and little ones under 5 eat free. Parking is free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For details or to purchase tickets in advance call 281-488-5861 or email csh@shaarhashalom.org.
•••
La Marque’s Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 at 1224 Cedar.
Genevieve McGarvey, who is handling publicity for the church explained.
“We have both a live auction and a silent auction, which are always big attractions,” she said. “Plus we’ll have an array of enchilada dinners, barbecue, Asian foods, games for kids and more. Monies raised will be used for a prayer garden at our church. We’ll be offering sponsored bricks that will be placed in the garden. This always brings the church together to work on this for a common goal.”
Admission is free.
For details, call 409-938-7000.
•••
A look back: You may think you know all about Sunday school, but its history remains surprising. As writer Timothy Larsen noted in the magazine Christian History, the first Sunday schools were founded in Britain in the 1780s. Why?
They were intended to provide a way for poor children who were staffing the many factories of the nascent Industrial Revolution. Kids, whose work week encompassed six, twelve-hour-plus days, were only free to learn to read on Sundays as churches set up schools to educate those society felt to be uneducable or of little value to society.
Christian philanthropists, led by Anglican Evangelical Robert Raikes, launched the movement which soon spread to our shores.
As Larsen noted, “Sunday school attendance was a near-universal aspect of childhood. Even parents who did not regularly attend church themselves insisted that their children go to Sunday school.”
•••
Update: If your church or para-church organization is helping out in the aftermath of the Santa Fe shooting, Faith Focus is ready to help you get the word out about counseling, support or needed donations, but please email as soon as possible since print deadlines come early and print space is limited.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.