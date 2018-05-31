Few institutions on the island have had the ongoing impact that St. Vincent’s House has had. This Episcopal outreach and service ministry is now welcoming a new director, Lisa Barrera-Odom.
“Lisa has an excellent reputation in the local health and social services community, which is made up of our collaborative agencies,” said Bonnie Farmer, president of the board of St. Vincent’s House in a prepared statement. “We wanted someone with demonstrated leadership qualities and someone who understood our mission and vision to obey the call of Christ by being his helping hands.”
St. Vincent’s can be reached at 409-763-8521.
•••
Journalist, apologist and author Lee Strobel will speak at Friendswood’s The Harbor at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at 2821 W. Parkwood Ave.
“My message will be about how we can not only become reconciled with God, but also how he can flow his power and wisdom into our lives so we can change for the better in this world,” Strobel said. “Just like Jesus often used parables to explain theological truths, I’m going to use real-life stories to illustrate God’s love for us and his desire to adopt us as his children.”
For details, call 281-388-3500.
•••
Anchor Point will present its Discover Adoption workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at 1905 Capri Lane in Seabrook. The focus of the class will be on navigating the worlds of foster care and adoption. Lunch will be provided.
“When I was navigating the foster and adoptive process, it was overwhelmingly complex and confusing as a prospective adoptive parent,” Anchor staffer Debbie Simmons said. “This course is a gold mine of information that will help you be successful at pursuing fostering and adoption. It would have saved me hours and made the process so much easier for us.”
For details, call 832-632-1221 or email rendie@anchorpoint.us.
•••
Update: Last week’s royal wedding may have stirred up interest in looking across the pond. The Pew Research Forum has surveyed Europeans with the following findings.
“Americans, overall, are considerably more religious than Western Europeans,” Pew reported. “Half of Americans say religion is ‘very important’ in their lives, compared with a median of just 11 percent of adults across Western Europe. Among Christians, the gap is even bigger — two-thirds of U.S. Christians say religion is very important to them, compared with a median of 14 percent of Christians in the 15 countries surveyed across Western Europe. But even American ‘nones’ are more religious than their European counterparts. While one-in-eight unaffiliated U.S. adults say religion is very important in their lives, hardly any Western European “nones” share that sentiment.”
The term “nones” here refers to those who have no formal religious ties. They could be unattached believers from any faith tradition or those who eschew, or even oppose, faith of any sort.
The nones represent a rising percentage in all Western countries.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.