Easter Edition — It doesn’t get any bigger than Easter for the roughly 300 Christian churches here in Galveston County. The entire expanse of this edition wouldn’t serve to detail their special services this Sunday, some of which will begin before sunrise.
Instead, we’ll take a look at some representative testimonies from local pastors and one pollster. We’ll return to our normal format next week.
•••
The Rev. Tim Franklin who leads The Connection Church, 9300 E.F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 222, in Texas City, will not repeat his first experience with Easter as a believer when he preaches Sunday.
“Many years ago, as a brand-new Christian, I attended a holiday service in a church absolutely packed with people,” he said. “I was so excited at the prospect of so many people hearing the message of a risen savior, but unfortunately that message was not offered. Instead, we heard a story about the Burma surgeon making do with meager resources. As I think about Easter now, I am overcome with the miracle of the story of a resurrected savior. Easter is a story of promise, of hope, and of overwhelming joy. An Easter bunny and plastic eggs full of toys may bring a moment of fun, but they cannot compare to the amazing story of an empty tomb and the gift of an eternal life.”
•••
The Rev. Jon Petering of Hope Lutheran, 1804. S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood, likes Easter even better than Christmas.
“When it comes to favorite holidays, Christmas usually gets top billing with most people,” he said. “Not me. Yes, there’s gift giving and receiving, but even from an early age, I could see Christmas as not quite as big a deal as Easter. Easter is the start of something brand new, and bigger than we can possibly imagine — resurrection — life where there was formerly only death — victory. Our hope as Christians isn’t grounded in the manger. Our hope is grounded in the empty tomb, in the words, ‘He is not here. He is risen.’ Easter is the only reason why Christianity exists. Either Christ is dead — and we are of most people to be pitied. Or, Christ is risen, and everything Jesus ever said, did and promises us is absolutely true. May our Lord bless your celebration of his resurrection.”
•••
Lastly, the Rev. Clay Bowers of Texas City’s Northside Baptist Church suggested that the world is searching for something to celebrate and that Easter might meet that need.
“When it comes to Easter, it seems everyone is in on the celebration,” he said. “It is much like Christmas, but still very different. Everyone is caught up with the idea of Easter. New clothes, new birth, new flowers and so on. It all comes from the idea of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He makes all things new. We really do have a reason to celebrate. Celebrate Easter this year; you just may find that reason.”
•••
Easter quote: “Research Gallup has conducted in past years has shown that anywhere between 62 percent and 64 percent of Americans say they plan to attend church on Easter.
That can be contrasted with the more typical attendance patterns by which about 4 out of 10 Americans tell Gallup interviewers that they either attended church within the last seven days, or that they attend at least once a week or almost every week.”
This, from the Gallup Poll organization.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.