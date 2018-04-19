Editor’s note: Music Director Trond Saeverud talked about the program for Galveston Symphony Orchestra’s next concert.
Q. This program is called “From Youthful Passion to Artistic Salvation.” Let’s start at the end, with Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony, and work back. Shostakovich had a famously strained relationship with the Stalin regime, and it took some courage to write music for a government that demanded patriotic stuff from its artists. Is that the sense in which this work is a work of artistic salvation? Or did you have something else in mind?
A. Well, I must admit that I have borrowed the term from others who describe his Fifth Symphony this way — and I believe it is mostly referring to how this work represents a dramatic turnaround, restoring Shostakovich to favor, both with the public and with Stalin’s regime — possibly even saving his life. Much has been made of whether the celebratory finale is sincere or a sarcastic caricature intended to mock the very patriotism he was forced to express. Even though the composer himself has, reportedly, supported the latter, I choose to believe that the artistic choices here, as in most important works of art, are primarily driven by artistic impulses and personal desires for a certain expression. Naively put: This is the music he wanted to write at that moment, regardless of his surroundings, political and otherwise. This view does not reduce the work’s immense emotional importance, but rather, in my opinion, frees us to explore more of its musical possibilities, without having to figure out what it “means.” I hope the audience will enjoy this open approach!
Q. Some critics have said this work is the 20th century equivalent of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in the 19th century — monumental, universal. What makes this piece stand so large in the musical canon?
A. I am not sure, but it certainly got a flying start: The first performance received an ovation that lasted half an hour. Intense emotions and almost wild energy seem to have really “hit the spot” — and the composer’s extremely difficult and dangerous circumstances added to the growing mythos surrounding this piece. Shostakovich manages to give us all the traditional satisfactions of a symphony, while still sounding contemporary and challenging. We are left with the impression that this seemed difficult but was, surprisingly, still easy to enjoy — giving a very satisfying sense of accomplishment for both audience and performer!
Q. Saint-Saëns once worried that he might be remembered as the world’s greatest minor composer. Many critics didn’t see his work as challenging. But many of us still love his music and have to have a regular fix of Saint-Saëns. Was it that exuberant, uncomplicated quality in his music that you were referring to when you mentioned youthful passion?
A. Yes, the Saint-Saëns is passionate, but I was actually referring to the Massenet Overture. It is full of youthful Sturm und Drang and unresolved passions.
Returning to the Saint-Saëns: I also love this music, for the very reasons you describe, and his second piano concerto is probably the most beloved. It is a beautiful and virtuoso piece that pulls out all the stops, but also includes surprisingly minimalist sections with an almost meditative quality.
Q. The pianist for this performance, Anton Nel, has recorded Saint-Saëns works for piano and orchestra. Please tell us about him.
A. Well, I have news to break: Anton Nel had a conflict so we are welcoming pianist Vincent Ip in his stead. In addition to his already impressive solo piano career, Vincent is also a serious competitive figure skater!
Anton Nel is looking forward to joining us next season — in Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto.
Q. Although he’s not a household name like Bach or Beethoven, Massenet might have been the wealthiest composer who ever lived. People loved his operas. Why did you include the “Phèdre” overture?
A. Yes, he was well off, but a very shy and modest man. His “Phèdre” Overture connects nicely to the Saint-Saëns and is such a great concert opener, among the most powerful in our repertoire. To me, it sounds like a masterful soundtrack to an early silent movie. One can imagine all kinds of dramatic action! Enjoy!
