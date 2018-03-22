Singer and songwriter Paige Lewis will be performing tonight at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
Lewis, of Houston, is an ASCAP award-winning songwriter and recently completed a West Coast tour with her band, See How They Run, promoting her latest release “The Strength of Strings.”
Lewis will be performing an acoustic set filled with old and new material at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are only $12 per person and can be purchased at oldquarteracousticcafe.com.
For information, call 409-762-9199, or visit www.thepaige.com.
ALVIN MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Alvin Music Festival and BBQ Cook-off will take place today and Saturday at Briscoe Park at 3201 state Highway 35 in Alvin.
Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Live musical performances by Booth & Company (6 p.m.), The Drugstore Gypsies (8 p.m.), and Kevin Fowler (10 p.m.) will be today; and Promising Lies (2 p.m.), Junior Gordon (4 p.m.), Raelynn (6 p.m.), The Spazmatics (8 p.m.), and Kyle Park (10 p.m.) will perform Saturday.
Admission is $15 today, $20 for Saturday, $30 for a weekend pass, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. You can take your own lawn chairs and blankets, but no coolers and no pets (unless service).
For information, visit alvinmusicfestival.com or call 281-331-3172.
‘THE POST’
If you didn’t get a chance to see “The Post” when it was out in the movie theaters, don’t fret.
The movie, which goes back in time to when Katharine Graham took over the Washington Post as America’s first female publisher (played by Meryl Streep), can be seen at 7 p.m. today in the Student Services and Classroom Building Lecture Hall on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Admission and parking for the event is free for students with a student ID and $4 for all others.
There also will be a panel discussion afterward.
For information, call 281-283-2560.
DON’T FORGET ABOUT
CRAWFISH BASH
If you love crawfish and everything that goes with it, I hope you got your tickets for the second annual Big Ass Crawfish Bash, which will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque.
The event will include 58,000 pounds of crawfish, live music, children activities, food and craft vendors and family fun.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate; and free for ages 10 and younger.
For tickets and information, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com or visit the event’s Facebook page.
‘CiIRQUE ÉLOIZE — SALOON’
The Grand 1894 Opera House will play host to the musical acrobatic adventure — “Cirque Éloize — Saloon” — at two presentations at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The show features include an intoxicating mix of theatre, music, acrobatics, and emotion — Wild Wild West style. It’ll also include some comedy and dance with non-stop live folk music combined with strength, agility and original choreography.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
IT’S A BIRTHDAY PARTY
Join The Bryan Museum as they gear up to celebrate Jack Johnson’s 140th birthday with a few events Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston.
The festivities will start with a presidential pardon letter writing drive from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will end with a lecture and cake cutting at 6 p.m.
The lecture will be given by local historian Sam Collins, and the best part about this celebration at the grand and beautiful museum — is that it’s free!
A collection of Johnson’s memorabilia also will be on display through March 31. Johnson was the first black world heavyweight boxing champion and was a native of Galveston.
For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3255.
LUNCHEON AND STYLE SHOW
The Nassau Bay Garden Club will have its annual April style show and luncheon fundraiser at 11 a.m. April 13 at the Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive, in Seabrook.
“Va-Va-Bloom” is the theme for the annual event, which is the single fundraiser for the club that provides countless philanthropy projects in the community including scholarships, maintenance and design for six community gardens, and more.
Tickets for the event are $60 per person or a table of 10 for $600.
For tickets and information, contact Betty Armstrong, rwarmstrong43@verizon.net or 832-389-6127.
