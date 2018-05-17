The Front Door Social and Charity Club, a local nonprofit helping those less fortunate in Galveston County, will have its ninth annual Alfred “Fats” Gary Scholarship Fundraiser from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Front Door Club at 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City.
R&B group, Orion The Band, will be the featured musical guests. The club also will pay homage to its founder, Alfred “Fats” Gary (by the way, make sure you check out The Daily News in the coming weeks on a feature story on the impending closure of the Front Door Club at the end of May).
Tickets are $15 per person at the door.
And, if you can’t make it tonight, tax deductible donations can be mailed to the Front Door Social and Charity Club, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Russell Gary, fundraiser chair, 409-739-4361.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Lee Brooks and Louis Morales will be performing this weekend at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Brooks will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, and Morales, a member of the DEM band, will perform at the same time Saturday.
As usual, all performances are free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted.
For information, email lauren@modcoffeehouse.com or call 409-765-5659.
‘FOREVER HOPE’
The Theater Arts Department at La Marque High School will present “Forever Hope” at 7:30 p.m. today in the school’s auditorium at 397 Duroux in La Marque.
The production, written and directed by its theater director Dana Joseph, is a heart-wrenching play about family, love, forgiveness and hope.
Admission is $5 per person at the door. Admission is free for all Texas City Independent School District employees with proper ID.
For information, email djoseph@tcisd.org or call 409-938-4261.
‘THE 39 STEPS’
DEBUTS TONIGHT
The award-winning comedy “The 39 Steps” will make its debut at 8 p.m. today at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
Featuring more than 190 zany characters — played by a talented cast of four — and includes a touch of Alfred Hitchcock, and a dash of Monty Python, this comedy is sure to keep you in stitches with nonstop laughs.
The production will be directed by Amber Fabian, and will feature actors Richard Hannay, Heather Green, Christopher Lowe and Edward Waddell.
The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through June 10.
Tickets begin at $17 with available discounts for students, military, seniors and groups of 10 or more.
For more information and tickets, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
SILENT DISCO PARTY
The Life’s Ahhhh Beach ‘18 Silent Disco party will begin at 8 p.m. today and Saturday on the beachfront at 3112 James Street, near Stingray Restaurant, in Crystal Beach.
What exactly is a silent disco party, you asked? Well ... it’s a hybrid blend between a wild party and a social experiment that uses wireless LED headphones in which attendees can choose one of three channels to tune into featuring a variety of music genres.
Tickets range in price from $20 to $50 per person and can be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/2wrcVVa. To see what silent disco is all about, visit www.silentdiscovibe.com. This event is for ages 21 and older.
For information, call Keith McQuay, 937-239-1686, or Dash Speer, 281-787-9069.
VANDOLIERS
SET TO PERFORM
The Vandoliers, an alt-country band with punk roots, will be performing from 10:30 p.m. to midnight today at Yaga’s Café at 2314 Strand St. in Galveston.
The group will be performing songs from its newest record, “The Native,” and more.
Admission is free. For information on the event, call 409-762-6676, or for information on the band, visit http://vandoliers.com.
‘JUST AS I AM’ GOSPEL PLAY
Acting Bad Productions and Entertainment will present the “Just As I Am” gospel stage play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
The play, written and produced by Curtis Von, explores the lives of a group of professional women with different personalities who are all members of an organization that exemplifies sisterhood.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Youth tickets are $10 each and will be sold at the door only.
For tickets and information, visit www.curtisvon.com or call 512-956-6623.
