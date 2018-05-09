Featuring musical performances by Haley Comeaux, Jason Allen, Bag of Donuts, Bris Crider, The Cadillacs, Mayeux & Broussard, Shooter Jennings, Sandy G y Los Gavilanes and Scott McGill & Guest, the 33rd annual Texas Crab Festival kicks off tonight at Gregory Park at 2292 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach.
The event, which concludes Sunday, also will include a RV and boat show, carnival, crab gumbo cook-off, certified 5K run, coastal arts and crafts, crab races, contests, games, crab dishes from several vendors, fresh local seafood and other festival favorites.
Admission is $10 today and Saturday and free on Sunday. Ages 15 and younger will be admitted for free each day. Parking also is free.
For information on showtimes, visit the Texas Crab Festival’s Facebook page, visit www.texascrabfestival.org or call 281-773-3044.
YAGA’S WILD GAME COOK-OFF
The 2018 Yaga’s Children’s Fund Wild Game Cook-off will start today and conclude Saturday at Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston.
The Brandon McDermott Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, and Cory Morrow will perform from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (Tickets for these performances are $20, visit www.ycfund.org).
On Saturday, Rozy (5 p.m.) and Vegas Stars (7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) will perform. These performances are free.
There also will be a 5K Run, free children activities on Saturday and more.
For information, you can visit the website above or call Richard Garza at 409-789-2288.
COOK & ROSE
SET TO PERFORM
Acoustic duo Christopher Cook and Emmy Rose will perform their blend of original music rooted in folk and blues from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Their latest CD, “The Lonesome American,” was released in 2017 and features Cook on guitar and Rose on harmonium.
And if you can’t make it tonight, Anitra Jay, a mainstay at the coffeehouse, will be back with her jazzy, smooth and sultry mix of soul and pop at the same time Saturday.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, email lauren@modcoffeehouse.com or call 409-765-5659.
‘LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS’
Closing out its 15th season, Island East-End Theatre Co. will present Neil Simon’s comedic masterpiece “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” featuring Kevin Daugherty as Barney Cashman, today at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through May 26. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and May 20.
The cast also includes Kimber Fountain, Bri Wheman and Julie Fontenot.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. To purchase, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
SURF & MUSIC FESTIVAL
The La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Jimmy’s on the Pier at the intersection of 91st Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
Featuring live music by Soulfiya, Arthur Yoria, Charles Bryant, The Heights Funk Collective, Los Dientes, Robert Kuhn and more, there also will be free surf lessons, a surf competition, craft beer and cool artwork.
Admission is free for the festival, but fees are associated with the surfing competitions.
For information, visit www.laizquierdafest.com or call Brian Kuhn at 409-354-6456.
BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Blood Sweat & Tears tour will perform at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The group, which began in 1967, has won three Grammys including “1970 Album of the Year,” and will be performing songs such as “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” “God Bless the Child” and many more.
Tickets can be bought at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
ROCK THE DOCK
The 20th annual Rock the Dock musical concerts will be from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
LA Roxx, Fab 5, Bag of Donuts, Best of Both Worlds, Seven Bridges, Escape, Hamilton Loomis, The Slags, Diamond Jack, Velcro Pygmies, Escape, Texas Flood, LA Roxx and Diamond Jack will perform.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
‘A NIGHT AT THE DERBy’
The American Heart Association will have its 2018 Black Tie and Boots Heart Ball themed “A Night at the Derby” at 6 p.m. May 19 at Moody Gardens at 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The event, which supports the mission of building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, will open with a reception and silent auction, followed by dinner, a program, live auction and dancing with music by The Line Up.
For information and tickets, visit galvestonheartball.heart.org or call Sara Martin at 832-918-4086 or Stephanie Phillips at 832-918-4064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.