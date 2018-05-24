There is nothing inherently wrong with the latest “Star Wars” film, but it’s biggest problem is there is nothing enthusiastically right with it, either. “Star Wars” fatigue set in a few films ago, as the longstanding cultural phenomenon, which used to debut as a once-every-few-years event, now occurs every sixth months. Disney now controls both Marvel films and the “Star Wars” universe, serves these bombastic films up more like assembly-line drive-through junk food. “Solo” is the second addition to their ongoing backstory/prequel series. It doesn’t match the visual quality, creativity or risks experienced in “Rogue One”. The first Oscar-winning director to helm a “Star Wars” film, Ron Howard (“A Beautiful Mind”) was brought in near the end of principal photography to replace original directors Phil Lord/Christopher Miller (“21 Jump Street”) who sparred with longstanding producer Kathleen Kennedy.
We find a young ambitious teenager named Han (Alden Ehrenreich) desperate to escape his gypsy life on the planet Corellia. His girlfriend and partner in crime, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), finds a way off the miserable planet, but through circumstances out of their control, they are separated. Han vows to return, enlisting as a pilot for the Empire, where he received the Solo portion of his name. Years later, Han finds himself teaming up with a Wookie named Chewbacca and conspiring with a rebel gang led by the man who would become his mentor, Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson). A high-stakes mission that includes stealing highly combustible material will challenge Han and his new friends as they begin to understand no one can be trusted in this ever-changing galaxy.
“Solo” opens with a flying car chase sequence and familiar jokes, never managing to achieve any structural, emotional or visual originality. Ron Howard isn’t known as the most provocative or challenging director out there. His direction within this movie especially feels extremely safe and vanilla. As we saw with “Rogue One,” new characters invented for these prequel pictures are easily expendable and are limited to this segment in time. Of course, fans of the series are here to see familiar names who are recast quite well with younger performers of an entirely new generation. Not only are Ehrenreich (“Hail, Caesar”) and Donald Glover (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”) playing Han and Lando Calrissian, they have an added burden of playing Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams interpretations of those characters.
Perhaps the slog in editing is due to the fusion of two different directors’ visions, but “Solo” really drags in some areas. Simply delivering more of the same isn’t enough to entice audiences simply looking for a great film. Like many modern prequels, “Solo” spends so much screen time dropping Han and Chewbacca in dire scenarios, audiences who have seen any other “Star Wars” film, know they survive. This is simply false suspense, bad writing and a waste of plot time. Why not put characters we are not familiar with in the most suspenseful moments? Following initial screenings, fans have been at odds with one scene in the film that assumes viewers are familiar with the animated “Star Wars” series, others arguing this film breaks the understood live-action timeline. The inclusion of diversity in the performances continues as an important element to this franchise and is again noted. “Game of Thrones” star Clarke gives one of her best performances outside the HBO series, although with only “Terminator Genisys” and “Me Before You,” that isn’t saying a lot. “Solo” won’t make a fan of anyone who isn’t already there, it’s exhausting, and predictable action scenes will pacify fans, especially those dissatisfied with the liberties taken in the most recent “Star Wars” saga.
Final Thought — “Solo” doesn’t creatively amount to much more than Disney’s latest summer cash cow.
