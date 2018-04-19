If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet for the Rotary Club of Galveston’s eighth annual crawfish boil — you still have time!
The annual family friendly event will be from noon to 4 p.m. April 29 under the Big White Tent behind the Discovery Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
Featuring a day of delectable crawfish cooked by The Lighthouse Charity Team and live Zydeco music (make sure you take your dancing shoes!) from Mustang and his Two-Steppin’ Zydeco Band, it’s truly an event you don’t want to miss.
And don’t fret... if you don’t eat crawfish, other food items will be available.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door (for crawfish only; no fee to attend event). To purchase, visit www.galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
‘WILD OATS’ AT
GALVESTON COLLEGE
The Galveston College Theater Dept. will present the Western comedy “Wild Oats” at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
The performances are free and open to the public. Doors open 30 minutes before each show.
For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
LIBBIE’S LUAU
The 17th annual Libbie’s Luau, benefiting Libbie’s Place, which is a senior day program at Moody Methodist Church, will begin at 6:30 p.m. today at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston.
Tickets are $30 per person and will include a tropical evening of dining, island music, a silent auction and prize drawings.
Free childcare will be available with RSVP.
To RSVP, visit libbiesluau2018.eventbrite.com. For information, call Alice Williams or Heather Wilson, 409-741-2538.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
If you’re in the mood for live music in a nice setting, look no further than Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., Galveston.
Joe Premo will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, during ArtWalk, Anitra Jay, an acoustic soul artist via New Orleans, will perform.
Rounding out this month’s live performances will be The Spinning Game from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 27, and Louis Morales, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 28.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, email lauren@modcoffeehouse.com or call 409-765-5659.
FAMILY FUN GAME DAY
Looking for something to do this weekend that will include the entire family?
The Galveston County Community Resource Coordination Group will present a free Family Fun Game Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church at 800 FM 517 E. in Dickinson.
Families with children of all ages are invited to enjoy a day of activities, family games, snacks and drinks, door prizes, arts and crafts and more.
To RSVP for a special drawing, email galvestoncrcg@gmail.com. For information, call Neil Treble, 281-332-1463.
BAY DAY FESTIVAL
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its annual Bay Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Highlights of the festival will include Bay-themed arts and crafts, educational live animal presentations, a scavenger hunt, science and biology exhibits, and a showing of a nature-themed family film at sunset.
For information, visit www.galvbay.org/bayday or call 281-332-3381.
SAN JACINTO DAY FESTIVAL
The San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenactment, which will mark the 182nd anniversary of the historical battle where Texas won its independence from Mexico, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the San Jacinto Monument in La Porte (the reenactment will begin at 3 p.m.).
The free event will feature entertainment on three stages, rides, vendors, food, family activities, animals, cultural exhibits, live music, children’s games and more.
For information and directions, visit www.sanjacinto-museum.org or call 281-479-2421.
HOBByFEST CELEBRATION
The 26th annual HobbyFest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hobby Airport, 8402 Nelms St., in Houston.
The free event, which will happen rain or shine, will give attendees a backstage pass to the airport where you’ll get to explore activities located inside private airplane hangars, with opportunities to access and tour select vintage and modern, as well as military aircrafts.
It’ll also include face painting, a rock climbing wall, live music, princess makeovers, balloon artists and more. Participants are asked to take a nonperishable food item for entry.
For information, visit hadistrict.org/hobbyfest.
