LULAC Council No. 151 will have its annual LULAC-Corona Beer Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at noon Sunday in front of the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. in Galveston.
The celebration will feature Tejano Award winners Jay Perez, Grammy Award winner Hugo Guerrero y Calle Seis, a jalapeno eating contest, classic car show, mariachi music, traditional Mexican dancers, pinatas, games, food, crafts, and a whole lot more.
Admission is free and open to the public.
The event is in commemoration of the date the Mexican Army defeated French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.
For information, contact Robert Quintero, robbyq62@aol.com or 409-256-9602.
•••
For those of you on the mainland who want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, too, LULAC Council No. 255 will have its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The Council also will have its Cinco de Mayo dance (tickets are $10) featuring JP Sueno and DJ Steve from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the same location.
For information and tickets, call 409-256-3118.
•••
Also on the mainland, the Kemah Boardwalk will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Featuring live music from Tropicrew (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and Tejano Knights (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.), the festivities also will include a photo station, children activities, Mariachi de los Altos from Heights High School, a jalapeno eating contest (open to the first 20 registrants; prizes will be awarded), and the Mixteco Ballet Folklorico (5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.).
Admission is free. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
LEAGUE CITY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Missed the kick off of the League City Music Festival, sponsored by the League City Chapter of the Lions Club, on Thursday? Well, don’t fret!
The festivities continue from 3 p.m. to midnight today and 10 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City.
Tonight’s live music performers are the Southern Shanks Band (6 p.m.), Bag of Donuts (8 p.m.), and Sammy Kershaw (10 p.m.). On Saturday, Sierra Bernal (5 p.m.), Mike and The Moonpies (6 p.m.), Shinyribs (8 p.m.), and Maddie & Tae (10:15 p.m.), will perform.
The festival also will have a barbecue cook-off, vendors, children activities, and more.
Admission is $25 for a two-day pass, $15 per person ages 13 and older, and ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free with paid adult ticket before 5 p.m. on both days. By the way, first responders get in free today.
There also will be shuttle parking at League City Sportsplex from 6 p.m. Saturday till 2 a.m. Sunday.
For information, visit www.lcmusicfest.com or call 281-830-6211.
STEVE WARINER
SET TO PERFORM
Steve Wariner, a Grammy, Academy of Country Music, and County Music Association award winner, is set to perform today at Big Texas at 803 E. NASA Road in Webster.
Wariner will be performer songs off his latest CD “All Over the Map,” as well as other songs throughout his 40-year career. He has had 14 No. 1 hits, over 30 Top 10 hits, and three gold albums.
Tickets start at $30, for ages 21 and older, and can be purchased by visiting http://bigtexassaloon.com/webster-home.html.
For information, visit www.stevewariner.com or call 281-461-4400.
TASTE OF THE TOWN & AUCTION
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Taste of the Town and Auction at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The all-you-can-eat event will showcase the best food and drinks the cities of Texas City and La Marque, and other local area restaurants have to offer.
Texas City’s very own celebrity chef, Nancy Manlove, from TV Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen,” will be the featured guest.
To purchase tickets, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
ZYDECO DANCE
Get your tickets for the zydeco dance, sponsored by Queen of Peace Catholic Church, which will be from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. May 11 at 1200 Laurel St. in La Marque.
DJ Boi George will be on the ones and twos, and tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
The event is a ByOB affair; however, adult beverages, food, and set ups will be available for sale too. Proceeds will go toward the church.
For information, call 409-938-7000, or Cynthia Bell-Malveaux, 409-770-3085.
DID YOU KNOW?
Did you know Valerie Perrine, a native of Galveston, played Lex Luthor’s girlfriend Miss Teschmacher in “Superman” and “Superman II?”
I didn’t either.
I said all of that to say this, an Indiegogo campaign has been launched to complete the production of a documentary about Perrine. Set for completion to correspond with this fall’s 40th anniversary of the original release of “Superman,” as well as Perrine’s 75th birthday, Valerie includes interviews with celebrity friends and former co-stars including Richard Donner, Angie Dickinson, David Arquette, Margot Kidder, and more.
For information on the documentary, visit https://igg.me/at/valerieperrinedoc/x or call 213-328-9135.
