The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo made its debut in 1938 — that was 80 years ago — and they’re still going strong.
The fair, which officially kicks off today and concludes April 21, will feature livestock, cook-offs, food, carnival rides, and live entertainment by a plethora of performers at the county fairgrounds at No. 10 Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, where it has been held since 1984.
The fair’s humbled beginnings in 1938 laid a strong foundation that has grown into a standard for Galveston County. In 2017, the livestock auction generated over $500,000 for the youth livestock exhibitors.
Kicking off the entertainment schedule today will be Wade Bowen with Parker McCollum. The Drew Fish Band and Jamey Johnson will perform Saturday; on Sunday, Jaime y Los Chamacos and Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso — with Mariachis, Grupo Son Vacilion; Bag of Donuts will perform Thursday; Brandon McDermott and Chris Knight will perform April 20; and Jon Stork and The Bellamy Brothers will conclude the entertainment on April 21.
Bowen released his “Solid Ground” CD on Feb. 9, which debuted at No. 7 on the Independent Album Chart, and No. 10 on the Americana Chart. The album features collaborations with Miranda Lambert, Andrew Combs, and Jack Ingram, just to name a few.
In his 20th year of performing, Bowen is showing no signs of slowing down and is looking forward to performing at this year’s event.
“To be honest, I enjoy fairs and rodeos for the good food at fairs,” Bowen said. “I do love performing at fairs though; however, I’m a sucker for the Midway games, and love the rides — but I’m chicken when it comes to actually riding them.”
In addition to the live musical entertainment, approximately 600 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America youth exhibitors will be participating in the 2018 livestock shows, agricultural mechanics and youth project shows.
For ticket information and a full fair schedule, visit galvestoncountyfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.