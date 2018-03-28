“It’s a film for the fans,” is a familiar phrase uttered almost weekly when discussing superhero movies, sequels or franchise fare. “Ready Player One” is the latest addition. It's another ambitious Steven Spielberg adaptation, this time based on Ernest Cline’s pop culture novel of the same name. Spielberg himself making a tremendous impact on cinematic culture, is referenced in Cline’s book repeatedly, but the Oscar-winning director has removed nearly all his own references from the film version as not to toot his own horn. “Ready Player One” is a creative and original concept, but it’s also 75% animation/CGI. This movie will play differently depending on the audience’s recall (or tolerance) level of pop culture characters and media from the '80s and '90s.
It’s the year 2045 and escapism is the new reality. America has stopped trying to fix its problems, instead virtual reality allows citizens to just ignore them. Wade Watts (Sheridan) lives in Columbus, Ohio, in what’s referred to as The Stacks (vertically stacked trailer park). He, like many others, is poor in everyday life but talented and ambitious in his video game world. His "Final Fantasy" (video game) looking avatar, Parzival, has just discovered a clue to The Oasis. James Halliday (Mark Rylance) is the genius responsible for creating The Oasis, a place where players live out their fantasy, but also work to conquer the game. Finding Easter eggs (video game secrets) that promise ultimate control and hefty riches is the ultimate draw (think futuristic lottery). Nolan Sorrento (Mendelsohn) the CEO of IOI, a company that wants to control user access to The Oasis, will stop at nothing to find the game's secrets and gain full control.
Youth’s reliance on video game entertainment has always been a concern. The evolution in gaming as seen recently with Pokemon Go players dying from carelessness, illustrates how dangerously obsessed a culture can become with gaming. “Ready Player One” is a celebration of that obsession and a prediction on how immersive the technology could become. The future being all about the past. The Oasis virtual reality functions similar to the effect of addictive drugs, a “high” players crave to escape the ugliness of their reality. “Ready Player One” doesn’t show us if Columbus, Ohio, represents the rest of the world, everything is contained to one location. By the film's conclusion, it feels obligated to preach that gamers should at least take two days off during the week to enjoy their reality.
I found the film to be rather soulless and boring mostly due to the fact it’s only 25% live action. It feels more highbrow Saturday morning cartoon than it does cinematic. If you have ever sat and watched someone else play a video game for hours, that’s what this experience equates with. The difficulty in adapting something so complex isn’t lost on me, but, at the same time, it's yet another movie aimed at the fanboy crowd. In fact, it celebrates them more than any other film in existence. “Ready Player One” is Spielberg’s “Toy Story”, it can work for younger audiences who have no idea what a DeLorean is or why audiences clap when certain characters appear on screen. However, '80s and '90s nostalgists will see this as a love letter to their childhood (and entertainment room). It’s an imperfect film working on a sliding scale depending on the individual’s tolerance/understanding of pop culture.
Final Thought — An ambitious cinematic fan letter to pop culture nostalgists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.