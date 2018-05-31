School is officially out for summer, so the good folks down on the Kemah Boardwalk are inviting residents and visitors to its Schools Out Summer Bash, which will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
The bash will feature a full weekend of live performances from the School of Rock, Electric Sundaes, Wild Fire, Kid’s Corner activities and family friendly entertainment including a balloon artist and juggler, magic shows and evening movies.
Also kicking off at 9:30 p.m. tonight on the Kemah Boardwalk will be Fireworks Fridays, which will be every Friday through July 27 (there also will be an extended fireworks show on the Fourth of July).
Then, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through June 24, the Kemah Boardwalk will have its free Tejano Nights concerts featuring Carlos Maldonado & Grupo Fuerte with Monica Pena (Sunday), Leslie Lugo and Siempre Selena The Tribute (June 10), Di Marie and Jay Perez (June 17), and Di Marie and Ram Herrera (June 24).
DJ Bino G will provide music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays during Tejano Nights events.
For information, visit visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
MYSTERY LOVES COMPANY
Chamber rock duo, Mystery Loves Company, will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The Houston-based duo formed in 2012 and features a conservatory-trained cellist with a highly technical musical background and a self-taught songwriter from Venezuela.
The duo, Maddy and Carlos, have toured all over Texas and Midwest America.
Also performing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Mod during ArtWalk will be Hayden Jones, an acoustic guitar player extraordinaire. The artwork of Allen Crosby also will be featured.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
ISLAND ARTWALK
If you’ve never gotten an opportunity to attend the Galveston Arts Center ArtWalk, then here’s your chance!
The event, which features several local artists and high school students, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at various galleries and businesses throughout the heart of Galveston’s downtown area.
For information on where to go, you can print a downloadable brochure at www.galvestonartscenter.org.
MOVIE NITE ON THE STRAND
Who doesn’t like watching a movie with the smell of saltwater in the air?
Well, if that’s your thing, make sure you attend Movie Nite on The Strand at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park on the corner of 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston.
“Dolphin Tale” will be shown.
Movie Nite on The Strand is sponsored by Mitchell Historic Properties and the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. Movies will be shown each first Saturday of the month through October.
For a complete listing of what movies are upcoming, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com.
LIVE MUSIC AT OLD QUARTER
Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
Featuring the vibrant and melodic vocals of Louise, the group will bring its jazz and bluegrass sound, all with a contemporary beat, to the island.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at www.prekindle.com or by calling 409-762-9199.
SPRING FESTIVAL
If you’re looking for a nice family friendly event, then look no further than the Queen of Peace Catholic Church’s annual spring festival, which will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1224 Cedar Drive at Laurel St. in La Marque.
The festival will feature enchilada dinners, ethnic foods, games, a raffle, music and a live and silent auction.
For raffle tickets and information, call 409-938-7000.
SANTA FE STRONG
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo and the Junior League of Galveston County will have its Santa Fe Strong Barbecue Fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
The event will include live music from Santa Fe’s own David Grace, as well as performances by Obsolete August and Texas Thunder. There also will be a Kid’s Zone, barbecue plates for sale and a silent auction.
For information, visit the Santa Fe Strong BBQ Fundraiser Facebook page, or email Candice Dunn at santafebbq2018@gmail.com.
