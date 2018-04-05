Who doesn’t love a parade? I do!
And with it still being rodeo time here in Galveston County, the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo team will kick off its 80th anniversary with its annual parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The parade will begin at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 at 11230 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock, and will end at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at 10 Jack Brooks Road.
Celebrating “80 Years of Blue Jeans & Country Dreams,” the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo will be from April 13 through April 21.
For information, visit www.galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
GRAND KIDS FESTIVAL
The 23rd annual Grand Kids Festival will take over the Cultural Arts District in downtown Galveston this weekend.
The festival, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Postoffice Street from 20th to 23rd streets, is free and will feature two special performances of “Treasure Island,” presented by the Missoula Children’s Theatre.
There also will be performances by several student choirs, dance groups, bands and musicians, including singer/author Andy Roo and the Rooniverse, and storytellers Sue Kuentz, Toni Simmons, Dru Woods, and Critterman.
So, if you’re looking for a “free” family friendly event to get you and your kiddos out of the house — this is the event for you!
For information, visit www.thegrand.com/the-grand-kids-festival or call 800-821-1894.
HERITAGE FAIR AND BLACK HISTORY QUIZ BOWL
Get ready to spend a Saturday afternoon with the Nia Cultural Center at its annual Heritage Fair and Black History Quiz Bowl from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
The event will feature all sorts of vendors selling their wares, a book giveaway, and a “Wakanda Forever” African fashion show, including pieces by Bobbie Holman’s God Inspired Boutique, and Lawanda Ward. There also will be live entertainment by Artists in Motion.
The black history quiz bowl will feature teams from the Zeta Phi Beta Archonettes, NAACP Youth Council, and the Knights of Pythagorus. The teams will compete on their knowledge of national and local black history facts; trust me, you don’t want to miss this! Oh, and Vernon Hale, city of Galveston’s new police chief, will be the host.
For information, call 409-765-7086.
CRAWFISH &
ZYDECO FESTIVAL
It’s crawfish season, so along with that comes a plethora of festivals and events that feature tasty mudbugs as the main course!
Kicking off this weekend will be Kemah Boardwalk’s annual Crawfish & Zydeco Festival, which will be from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Raa-Raa and Da Zydeco Allstarz will perform from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Samone & The Zydeco Superstars will be on stage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Rounding out this weekend’s live entertainment will be the Zydeco Dots, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and Step Rideau & The Zydeco Outlaws will perform from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
If you can’t make it this weekend, no worries, festivities pick back up April 14 and April 15 at the same times, featuring live entertainment by the Ruben Moreno Band, Bon Ton Mickey & The Zydeco Hot Steppers, and Keyun & The Zydeco Masters.
Admission to the festival is free, but crawfish will be $5.99 a pound (two pound minimum). Corn, potatoes and boudin sausage also will be available for purchase.
For information and showtimes, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
CASINO AND DANCE FUNDRAISER
Our Lady of Fatima will have its annual Casino & Dance fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in Ponzini Hall at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Tickets are $25, and include play money for gaming, two drink tickets, appetizers, music and more. There also will be a live and silent auction.
For tickets and information, email ahanley@fatimatc.org or call 409-945-3326.
FAIRY TALE BALL
Grab the kiddos for a magical night, sponsored by the Galveston Children’s Museum.
The 2018 Fairy Tale Ball, which will celebrate Peter Pan and Neverland, will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 14 at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston.
Attendees are encouraged to dress as one of their favorite characters such as Peter Pan, Tinker Bell or Captain Hook, and get ready to play games, dance, enjoy fun foods, and more.
Tickets are $25 per child and $100 per adult. Proceeds from the party will benefit the Galveston Children’s Museum.
For tickets and information, visit www.galvestoncm.org or call 409-572-2544.
BILL MURRAY
SET TO PERFORM
Comedian Bill Murray will be in our neck of the woods for a special must-see live performance, “New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 16 at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts at 615 Louisiana St. in Houston.
This presentation will feature Murray as a singer and narrator, along with world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler, violin virtuoso Mira Wang, and Venezuelan pianist Vanessa Perez.
For tickets and information, visit www.houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.