We mostly associate the Memorial Day weekend as the official start of summer. However, there are several events scheduled this weekend to remember those who served in our national armed forces.
Here’s a list of events going on in Galveston County:
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have its annual Memorial Day Graves Decorations event Saturday. Volunteers are asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers also will be needed at 4 p.m. Monday. For information, call Frank Furleigh at 409-770-4366.
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 is seeking volunteers to help place flags on graves of local veterans in preparation for Memorial Day. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Post Commander Michael Caballero at 409-763-2257.
• The Galveston Chapter No. 685 of Vietnam Veterans of America will have its 25th annual Watchfire event at 6 p.m. Sunday at Jack Brooks Park by the Veterans Memorial in Hitchcock. The event will include a POW/MIA remembrance table, field crosses with dog tags, food and music from the Galveston Community Band. The group also will have a special event honoring Santa Fe victims. For information, call Buddy Farina at 409-682-1360.
• The American Legion Post No. 554 will conduct its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
• The Friendswood Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial next to city hall at 910 S. Friendswood Drive. Mayor Mike Foreman will be the speaker. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 281-996-3220.
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
• The 589th Engineer Battalion will honor Daniel Pena Jr. with a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. All are invited. For information, contact Bob Spencer at bspencer@589thEngineers.com or 701-303-0282.
• Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from noon until sold out Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue plates will be $10 each. For information or to place an order, call 409-762-1212.
• The annual American Undersea Warfare Center Memorial Day remembrance ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island. Admission is free. For information, visit americanunderseawarfarecenter.com or call 409-770-3196.
Please take the time out this weekend to honor the fallen.
COMICPALOOZA
OPENS THIS WEEKEND
If you’re wanting a weekend full of laughter, then make sure you put Texas’ largest pop-culture festival — Comicpalooza — on your list of things to do.
Comicpalooza will be from 10 a.m. to midnight today and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
The lineup will feature notable guests including Tom Holland, Levar Burton, Orlando Jones, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Michael Chiklis, Walton Goggins, Ross Marquand and more. The festival will hold cosplay contests, live art auctions, a film festival, and specialty retailers.
For tickets, which vary in price, and information, visit www.comicpalooza.com.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
This week, Katrina Ross and Matthew Austin Williams will be the featured live music performers, today and Saturday, respectively, at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Performances will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — and admission is free!
Williams is a Houston-based singer/songwriter, who grew up in St. Louis, and performs country, folk, blues and pop style music.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
BITES OF THE BAY
Bites of the Bay — an epicurean event — will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City.
Sponsored by Congregation Shaar Hashalom, the family-oriented event will feature food sampling from 25 Bay Area restaurants, an auction and children’s activities.
Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. Parking will be free.
For information and tickets, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861 between the hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM
In celebration of Memorial Day weekend, and the kick off of summer 2018, The Lone Star Flight Museum will be offering $5 admission for all visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Ellington Airport at 11551 Aerospace Ave. in Houston.
And, guests who will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday will be able to enjoy a free picnic lunch and will receive a commemorative handheld American flag to place along the walkway to the entrance.
For information, visit www.lonestarflight.org.
Have a safe and nice Memorial Day weekend!
