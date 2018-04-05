Considered to be Hollywood royalty, actress Sophia Loren, who’s synonymous with grace, beauty and artistry, will finally make her island debut Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
“An Evening with Sophia Loren,” which has been rescheduled several times for reasons beyond Loren’s control, will finally be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday at Texas’ oldest opera house at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Loren’s, who says she’s a bit shy, prolific career has spanned over five decades. And she was one of the world’s first foreign sex symbols to explode on the American screen in the 1950s in a variety of feature roles in several films.
“I have been very fortunate to have the career I’ve had and I never take it for granted,” Loren said. “I love my life and my wonderful fans, so it never gets tiring. I am here right now, and I will be in Galveston on Sunday. It never stops, so I won’t either.”
Some of Loren’s fondest memories are the times she’s shared with the love of her life, her husband, director Carlo Ponti, who passed in 2007, and her two children, Carlo Jr. and Eduardo, she said.
“As far as leading men, Marcello Mastroianni was the most fun for me to work with,” Loren said. “I loved every picture we did together.”
Starring in movies such as “Aida,” “Boy on a Dolphin,” “Legend of the Lost,” “A Special Day,” and “Sophia Loren: Her Own Story,” a biopic in which she portrayed herself and her mother, Loren said that it’s important for up-and-coming actors to “do everything” and to “get yourself out in front of the people.”
“To remain relevant, you simply have to be yourself,” Loren said. “Nothing is too small. They will either take you or leave you; but what you are is precious and unique, so hold on to that.”
Loren won the first Academy Award presented for a foreign language role with “Two Women.” And, in 1991, Loren received an Honorary Award from the Academy in acknowledgement of her contributions to world cinema.
Sunday’s presentation will include interviews with the many audiences who have come to Loren’s movies over the years, as well as a question-and-answer segment afterward.
“I enjoy the feeling of being with my fans and friends and talking about my wonderful life and career — both on screen and off,” Loren said. “I will reminisce about the movies, fellow stars, and my wonderful family and friends I have come to love and cherish.”
For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.